Another ‘Roaring Twenties’? Only if the rich pay their fair share

But as the Gilets Jaunes protests in France and the 2019 protests in Ecuador show, if not properly designed carbon taxes can end up hitting the poorest households the hardest and triggering a social backlash. Reforming subsidies and implementing fossil fuel taxes must therefore be done alongside building publicly owned democratically organised renewable energy systems, as well as providing sufficient social welfare so that rising energy prices do not leave the poor worse off.

Reallocate military spending

Despite being dressed up in the analogy of war, pandemics cannot be tamed through the barrel of a gun. Government spending on soldiers, jets, tanks and aircraft carriers means less resources for doctors, ambulances and hospitals. Military spending is often wasteful, unaccountable and harmful. The US military, for example, is responsible for 38% of the total global military spending but still can’t pass a basic audit. Since the beginning of the war on terror in 2001, the US military has contributed to displacing an estimated 37 million people – the equivalent to the entire population of Canada.

Reclaiming 10% of global military spending, as called for by global campaign groups and US Senator Bernie Sanders, would raise $192bn a year globally – enough to fund 43 more World Health Organisations. If this sounds utopian, then consider the fact that South Korea has said that it will trim next year’s defence budget by 2% ($738m) and Thailand by 8% ($557m), with the money going instead to a disaster-relief fund and stimulus package respectively.

A new global settlement

In the hundred years since ‘The Great Gatsby’ was published, one thing that has not changed is the justifications for extreme inequality. Ideas of meritocracy, social mobility, and white supremacy are routinely relied upon to defend inequity. One of the book’s powers, and perhaps the reason it endures, is that it peels away these justifications, exposing the persistent class divides that prevent us from truly understanding each other. Gatsby is ultimately contained by a social class that he cannot escape. It asks us a question that is more relevant today than ever: can the deep inequalities that shape our world can be overcome?

The pandemic has both shown the deep interconnectedness of the globe, while sharpening the divides between us. Nowhere is this clearer than the divide between the Global North and the Global South.

Given the long history of colonial exploitation and structural adjustment programmes, the pandemic has hit countries in the Global South particularly hard. Before the pandemic struck last year, many developing countries already had historically record high debt levels. Astonishingly, 64 countries were spending more on debt repayments than on health care. When the pandemic hit, huge capital outflows and a lack of monetary tools prevented these countries mobilising the same unprecedented levels of state support that has been seen in the Global North.

To tackle the debt and fiscal crisis in the Global South, policymakers need a three-pronged approach. Firstly, unsustainable debts need to be written off. In November 2020, the G20 established the Common Framework for dealing with unsustainable debts in the Global South, which aimed at restructuring the debts of some of the most indebted countries of the Global South. However, these plans have been criticised for not including private creditors, who increasingly hold poor countries to ransom in what David Malpass, president of the World Bank, has called “the modern equivalent of debtor’s prison”.

Secondly, $2.5tn of special drawing rights (SDRs) – the IMF’s own international currency – should be issued. SDRs are safe assets whose value is determined by a multi-polar basket of currencies. Just as a gift voucher frees up money to spend on other things, a country that receives SDRs can trade them for real currencies to repay foreign debts, freeing up money for healthcare and poverty reduction. Significantly, SDRs do not come with the kind of punishing conditionality agreements that are often attached to IMF loans.

Kristalina Georgieva, the managing director of the IMF, has claimed that issuing new SDRs “isn’t off the table”. While the Trump administration used the US Veto at the IMF to stop any issuance of SDRs, Biden has suggested that this could be changed once he comes into office.

Finally, countries in the Global North should increase their official development aid by a total of $500bn to help the Global South deal with the immediate economic fallout from COVID-19.

Towards a new ‘Roaring Twenties’ for all

Taken together these proposals could raise up to $10tn a year. Within ten years, this will be enough money to repay all government stimulus spending due to the pandemic and fight climate breakdown and deliver the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. These ‘three tens’ – ten proposals raising £10tn a year over the next ten years – could be a fiscal engine for a new Roaring Twenties, while making those with the greatest ability and responsibility pay.

In conversation with Ernest Hemingway, Fitzgerald once said, “You know, Ernest, the rich are different from you and me.” Hemingway replied “Yes. They've got more money.”

Unlike Fitzgerald’s time, we can make this a Roaring Twenties for all – not just for the Gatsby’s of the modern world.