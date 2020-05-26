ourEconomy

Bhaskar Sunkara on democratic socialism and the 2020 election

On the latest episode of ourVoices, we spoke with Jacobin founder Bhaskar Sunkara about the future of the Democratic party.

This is part of ourEconomy’s series on the US election.

Bhaskar Sunkara is the founding editor and publisher of Jacobin magazine. He is also the former vice-chair of Democratic Socialists of America and author of The Socialist Manifesto: The Case for Radical Politics in an Era of Extreme Inequality.

On this recent episode of ourVoices, we discussed the resurgence of the term “democratic socialism” in US politics and the future of the Democratic party beyond 2020.

COVID-19 and the human side of globalisation

Usually, profits come before people. But this year, governments across the world have been forced to shut down their economies and put life first. Why?

Join openDemocracy for a live discussion on what the coronavirus tells us about globalisation, neoliberalism and our shared experience as humanity. Thursday 28 May, 5pm UK time/6pm CET

Speakers

Anthony Barnett Founder of openDemocracy, and author of ‘Out of the Belly of Hell: COVID-19 and the humanisation of globalisation’, which looks at how social movements since 1968 have reshaped the world.

Achille Mbembe Leading post-colonial philosopher who developed the idea of necropolitics: how politics can dictate who lives and who dies.

Thea Riofrancos Author of ‘A Planet to Win: Why We Need a Green New Deal’ and ‘Resource Radicals: From Petro-Nationalism to Post-Extractivism in Ecuador’. She is an Assistant Professor of Political Science at Providence College.

Chair: Réka Kinga Papp Hungarian journalist and editor-in-chief of Eurozine.

