To criticise Deep Adaptation, start here

If you reach a conclusion that it is too late to prevent massive disruption, or even collapse, of the society that you live within, then you will likely experience some emotional pain about that for the rest of your life. Such psychological distress is even prior to experiencing specific disruptions from the direct and indirect impacts of a degrading environment and growing public anxieties. Those disruptions are often explained in mass media without mention of our degrading environment.

Yet if you look behind the headlines, there is credible evidence that rising prices, coronaviruses, financial instability, mental illness, displaced persons and xenophobia are being made worse by the declining health and stability of our natural world. To anticipate societal collapse means one feels personally vulnerable as well as afraid for the future of people dear to us. Faced with such difficult emotions it can be easier to ignore for a time. But that becomes difficult when more people are talking about collapse. So, if the people discussing collapse can be admonished for being wrong, marginal, bad or counterproductive, then others can resist their perspective for a little longer. However, that resistance could be damaging to society by reducing the time people have to explore what emotions they are suppressing, the disruptions that await us, and so what could be done to help reduce harm.

Although one can argue against it, anticipating societal collapse is not necessarily wrong, marginal, bad or counterproductive. Such a collapse due, in part, to the direct and indirect impacts of climate change is a debatable but plausible perspective. As climatologist Dr Wolfgang Knorr has explained, climate scientists “have only a very superficial understanding of how vulnerable our modern society is to climate chaos and unexpected climate-related events." Despite those limitations, there is new research that indicates abrupt climate change is already impacting on agriculture. That is why some leading climate scientists have said “it’s time to talk about near-term collapse.”

That means to view collapse anticipation as ‘wrong’ would be simplistic and unscientific. Whether one considers such a situation to be unavoidable, as I do, or as potentially avoidable, is something that can be discussed, with respect and curiosity. To dismiss collapse anticipation as a scientifically marginal view would be to ignore the growing scholarship on the topic. It is now an established field, which some call ‘collapsology’ and includes various subject areas such as catastrophic risks, disaster risk reduction, and food security.

The argument that to anticipate collapse is an ethically ‘bad’ view to hold is an intriguing one from a psychological perspective. The argument made is that if people hear about societal collapse then they will experience difficult emotions and even difficult mental health episodes. That is a serious issue, and one of the main reasons I launched and volunteered for an international forum on the topic. I have learned from psychologists that the emotional impact of bad news is not a good reason to withhold one’s perspective on a bad situation. Instead, it is a reason to pay close attention to how one shares that bad news and supports someone to process and integrate it into their awareness. The argument that to anticipate collapse is counterproductive for generating political pressure is a suspect one, given there is much evidence to the contrary. Although more research is required, an initial study finds that people are more likely to lead in their community if they anticipate societal collapse. The claim it is counterproductive may reveal more about the psychology of the people making that claim, where their own motivation is attached to expectations of success. Other people can believe in doing what is right whether or not it will work. The argument about counterproductivity downplays how young people are living into a climate disturbed future, so true solidarity with them must include efforts at practical and psychological adaptation to that future. As I wrote with the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion, Dr Gail Bradbrook, “it would be defeatist to think we can’t imagine how we might reduce harm during a potential collapse and transformation of societies."

I explain these criticisms of collapse anticipation to you here because they have been spreading. In July, an essay was published in openDemocracy from a couple of physics PhD students and their biology graduate colleague, which argued that to anticipate societal collapse is wrong, marginal, bad and counterproductive. Unfortunately their essay included 26 misrepresentations of the arguments in the original Deep Adaptation paper, which I have detailed here. This means that many people’s discussions of the plausibility and implications of anticipating societal collapse has been based on a false starting point. For instance, it is not controversial amongst scientists to question the validity of the IPCC predictions, and I did not claim that significant amounts of methane are already being released from the Arctic floor. Nor did I argue against meaningful efforts to cut and drawdown carbon. In the paper I wrote “ambitious work on reducing carbon emissions and extracting more from the air (naturally and synthetically) is more critical than ever.”

Perhaps the most misleading criticism of the essay from Thomas Nicholas, Galen Hall and Coleen Schmidt, was that it equated Deep Adaptation with one paper from 2018, rather than the broad field of scholarship and activism that it has become. Rather than one paper, Deep Adaptation is a term to describe the inner and outer processes that occur – ultimately positively – as we consider the collapse of our own societies to be likely, inevitable or already unfolding. People have different understandings of the nature of societal collapse, and the definition I offer is that it involves the uneven ending of normal modes of sustenance, shelter, security, health, pleasure, identity and meaning. The Deep Adaptation agenda is explicitly about helping us prepare in ways that may reduce harm, especially by reducing conflict and trauma. To help with that, it is also a framework of four questions, which offers people a way of exploring those potential changes together. They are called the 4Rs. What do we most value that we want to keep and how? That’s a question of resilience. What do could we let go of so as not to make matters worse? That’s a question of relinquishment. What could we bring back to help us with these difficult times? That’s a question of restoration. With what and whom shall we make peace as we awaken to our common mortality? That’s a question of reconciliation.

The concept and framework is now being used by the thousands of participants and over a hundred volunteers in the Deep Adaptation Forum (DAF). Some of us believe that collapse is inevitable, some of us don’t. Some think it will happen in many countries this decade, some don’t. Some think it has started already, some don’t. Some think it will lead to the extinction of the human race, some don’t. Some think it will lead to a new ecological civilisation to emerge with regenerative communities, some don’t.

Most of us think the concept implies we try to reduce the human contribution to our predicament, through carbon cuts and drawdown, along with ecosystem regeneration, though a minority of people don’t. Deep Adaptation is not a creed, but described by French collapse scholars as a “necessary conversation about the breakdown of civilisation.” That conversation is now international and vibrant, with hundreds of people engaging each other on ideas about how we can reduce harm in the face of societal disruption.

Unfortunately, some of the criticisms of Deep Adaptation mislead people on the basics, which then impairs the potential for generative dialogue. That might be because some people do not want to seriously consider any anticipation of societal collapse. It is important that any misleading criticisms do not reduce the potential for informed and meaningful differences of opinion and dialogue about collapse anticipation. There is much that one can critique and discuss about the way people are currently acting on their collapse anticipation. Therefore, to encourage the conversation about the pros and cons of Deep Adaptation to be as generative as possible, in this article I will summarise the seven main criticisms of substance that I have heard from people over the past two years. As humanity is entering uncharted territory, there will not be simple answers to these issues. If we can explore them with compassion, curiosity and respect, then that will be as important as any conclusions that are reached.

Speak out?

The first topic of disagreement in the Deep Adaptation field, is the matter of a responsible communication strategy. Is it best that people who believe societal collapse is likely, inevitable or occurring then avoid promoting their knowledge and opinions to the general public? Most people involved in the Deep Adaptation field are focused on processing what their collapse anticipation means for their own lives and then seek to create resources for other people who come to the same realization. For instance, that is why I launched the DAF and supported the Guidance Database of therapeutic support.

In 2018 I turned down major publishers and TV stations, as I did not want to bring my perspective to members of the general public without the right context for supporting them to process this information. Likewise, very few people in the Deep Adaptation field have focused on how to promote the anticipation of collapse amongst the general public. There are many reasons for that, including the belief that the mass media will not address the matter seriously and give the relevant psychological advice. Without the ability for people to talk with others and find a community of support, then such information might just shock and alienate people. It might also make them unconsciously more susceptible to duplicitous messaging supported by vested interests. But there is another reason for our reticence. It is emotionally very tough to bring this news to other people. It will inevitably lead to difficult emotions and so needs to be done sensitively and while recognising the emotional toll it can exert on oneself when doing so.

In many cases, people have decided to keep their collapse anticipation to themselves and instead focus their public communication on the need for bold mitigation and drawdown. Many of us have therefore contributed to the protest movement Extinction Rebellion. The rationale is that it is worth trying to achieve bold mitigation and drawdown measures from policy makers and the general public, while then working on developing inner and outer resilience to future collapse through the person-to-person conversations that occur amongst activists. However, as the initial excitement about new tactics for generating climate policies begins to wane, some activists are looking again at this choice of focus.

A lack of mainstream outreach on the risks of societal collapse and the most kind, wise and accountable ways of responding to it does not come without drawbacks. It has meant that people who are antagonistic to such an outlook misrepresent it and criticize it in the public domain. Therefore, whereas people like me have communicated via blogs and alternative media to those who already anticipate collapse, our critics engage mass media to criticise it and then have their misrepresentations cited on Wikipedia as definitive. Does that mean people who anticipate collapse should do more proactive outreach? To ensure that at least there is some accurate information about this topic in the mainstream media? Perhaps there is an even more important reason. If this is our truth, then should we look for more ways to share it? By doing so, might we help more people to prepare themselves and their communities?

In the original Deep Adaptation paper I mention some data which suggests that over the last ten years people are intuiting the end of the story of economic progress. Environmental degradation may be part of that. New research finds that half of British and French people expect a societal collapse within the next 20 years, and that was before COVID-19. Therefore, could it be a narcissistic delusion that those of us who consider collapse to be likely, inevitable or already unfolding should hesitate before speaking to the masses about that? By not speaking about it and inviting generative dialogue about what it means, then we lose time. In particular, an intuition of future malaise could be leading people to engage with right wing and authoritarian messages that offer a counterproductive means of restoring a sense of psychological safety. If people without such politics do not engage in the conversation about safety and purpose in the face of turbulence, then that could become a massive and historical political blunder.

This relates to another argument for why it may be time to outreach to the general public on matters of collapse. There is evidence that the militaries of many countries have anticipated how climate change will disrupt societies and the global economy. The Pentagon and the US Navy are well known examples. If they have known this situation is coming, then what other departments of what other governments have also known? What might they have been discussing and deciding away from the gaze of the mass media and the normal process of discussion in civil society? How might that be affecting current political trends, in ways that we do not understand? Instead of moving into the realm of conspiracy theories, there is a simpler and pragmatic answer: normalise discussions of collapse-readiness in the public domain.