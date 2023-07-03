Today, people are living longer, but with more care needs. Meanwhile, we’re having fewer children. The care industry makes huge profits globally, yet unpaid caregiving still makes up the bulk of care provision in the UK. In fact, an estimated 12,000 new people are becoming unpaid caregivers each day.

What’s more, the work of caregiving is not evenly distributed. Women remain the majority carers for our species around the world, both in the family realm and the paid care sector. In the UK, paid carers must shoulder poor wages and working conditions. Unpaid carers are given paltry support from the state – just £76.75 a week at current rates.

The toll is immense. One in five residential care workers is living in poverty. Unpaid carers experience severe financial strain and are more likely than average to use food banks, since caring responsibilities restrict the number of hours they are able to work. They lose savings, careers, social relationships and even their own health: horrifically, they have higher mortality rates too.

It’s clear: we are living in a care crisis. At root is our society’s chronic undervaluing of care, both materially and culturally. And it will take more than a sticking plaster to solve.

It’s common to point towards government services as the solution to this dire situation. But today, they’re plainly insufficient: there are nearly 300,000 people on social care waiting lists in England alone. Even when support is assigned, it relies on the poorly paid, high-intensity labour of migrant women. Migrants are overrepresented in the care sector by a factor of two compared with their proportion of the general population, racialised migrants from poorer countries above all. What kind of global justice is it that relies on low-income migrants to service the care-free lives of the rich?

Technology is another flawed solution – especially the forms that exploit or even attempt to ‘replace’ carers. ‘Carebots’ have received billions in investment from governments and businesses around the world. Japan has introduced Pepper, a white humanoid bot designed to lead exercises and games in residential care homes, while Israeli firm Intuition Robotics has brought an AI-driven ‘social companion’ to market, providing conversation as well as health-related reminders.

Well-designed tools can make care easier. Yet recent ethnographic research from Japan has found that the carebots are failing to live up to their promise, merely creating more work for caregivers who have to monitor and maintain them. And even if these issues were resolved, it’s not clear how we can meet the intensive resource usage that automation demands without deepening the climate crisis. The communities on the front line of environmental disaster have care needs, too.

There are sensible options, of course. Investment in paid care work, with performance measured by quality and not profitability, would significantly address care needs as well as the injustices of care labour. Estimates of the amount required vary, from around £7bn suggested by Care England to £13bn according to the Local Government Association. Better ways of working could be popularised too, like not-for-profit care cooperatives that enable care receivers and family carers to participate in governance and delivery, and give employees control of their terms and conditions.