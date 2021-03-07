How Uganda’s ecofeminists are fighting back against oil-industry land grabs
As the world celebrates International Women's Day, we shine a light on the women being displaced by oil-extractive business
As the world celebrates International Women's Day, we shine a light on the women being displaced by oil-extractive business
There has been a huge increase in the number of women journalists being detained and abused because of their work. Why is this happening? And what harm does it do to societies at large?
Join us for this free event on 11 March at 1pm UK time/8am EST.
Hear from:
Mona Eltahawy Feminist author, commentator and disruptor of patriarchy. Her latest book ‘The Seven Necessary Sins For Women and Girls’ took her disruption worldwide
Lydia Namubiru Africa editor, openDemocracy
Rebecca Vincent Director of international campaigns, Reporters Without Borders (RSF)
Chair: Mary Fitzgerald Editor-in-chief, openDemocracy
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.