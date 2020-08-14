ourEconomy

Jen Perelman: “Of all developed nations we are the least equipped to deal with a pandemic”

Florida congressional candidate Jen Perelman tells ourVoices why she is primarying former DNC chair Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

14 August 2020
Jen Perelman is challenging former head of the Democratic National Committee and current Florida 23rd congressional district representative Debbie Wasserman Shultz in a primary election on August 18th.

Wasserman Shultz has held the Florida congressional seat since 2004 and infamously was the head of the Democratic National Committee before resigning after Wikileaks released emails revealing party officials sabotaging the campaign of Bernie Sanders in the 2016 primary.

Backed by Brand New Congress and former presidential candidates Andrew Yang and Marianne Williamson, Jen supports a progressive economic agenda of $2000 a month universal basic income, as well as Medicare for All and a Green New Deal.

