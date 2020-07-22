ourEconomy

Our hour with Michael Brooks

This week the US and international left lost a vital voice.

Michael Brooks Freddie Stuart Aaron White
22 July 2020
Photo by Aaron White and Freddie Stuart

Michael Brooks was a renowned journalist, intellectual, and political satirist.

Best known for his work with the Majority Report and for hosting The Michael Brooks Show, Brooks was an outspoken activist for social justice and human rights across the world.

Back in February, Brooks welcomed us into his home in Brooklyn where we recorded this interview as part of a documentary podcast on the US military industrial-complex.

We had only asked him for half an hour, but he insisted we stay as long as we wanted to discuss what he viewed as a vital topic – the history and future of American foreign policy.

Michael Brooks was a kind and generous person, and his voice will be missed by those he educated all across the world.

Here is our hour with the late Michael Brooks.

You can listen to the extended interview below as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Soundcloud.

