ourVoices podcast: Vijay Prashad on “is capitalism racist?”

In the latest episode of ourVoices, we ask historian Vijay Prashad if racial hierarchies are a necessary component of the capitalist system.

Laura Basu Freddie Stuart Vijay Prashad
14 July 2020

Vijay Prashad is a journalist, commentator, Executive-Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, and Chief Editor at LeftWord Books.

This conversation between Prashad and ourEconomy’s Europe Editor, Laura Basu, centres around the fundamental question “Is capitalism racist?”, the subject of an upcoming documentary podcast on ourVoices.

The full interview is available below, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud.

