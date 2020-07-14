ourVoices podcast: Vijay Prashad on “is capitalism racist?”

Vijay Prashad is a journalist, commentator, Executive-Director of the Tricontinental Institute for Social Research, and Chief Editor at LeftWord Books.

This conversation between Prashad and ourEconomy’s Europe Editor, Laura Basu, centres around the fundamental question “Is capitalism racist?”, the subject of an upcoming documentary podcast on ourVoices.

The full interview is available below, as well as on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Soundcloud.