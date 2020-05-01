Raj Patel: “The New Deal emerged from a decade of worker struggle”

In the second part of ourVoices series on the US election, we had the pleasure of speaking with Raj Patel: the award winning author, film-maker and academic, who is currently a research professor at the Lyndon B Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Austin, Texas.

Raj Patel has written several books including The Value of Nothing which was an international and New York Times bestseller, and most recently A History of the World in Seven Cheap Things, co-written with Jason W. Moore.

The following conversation covers a range of topics, from the labor mobilizations crucial to implementing the original New Deal, to why reparations are central to an equitable climate agenda.

The following transcript has been edited for clarity and length.

Aaron White: In your piece for Jacobin you mention how a hegemonic common sense stands between progressive politicians and the implementation of the Green New Deal. Can you explain what you mean by that, and why you believe agricultural workers are central to this counter hegemonic struggle?

Raj Patel: It's certainly the case that part of the way that power operates is to make certain things seem normal. And the way that capitalism achieves its hegemony, the way that capitalism is able to make us move forward with ideas and to consent to ideas that are not in our class interest, and not in our personal interest, is by seizing the idea of common sense and making absurd ideas seem normal. That moment of rendering certain things part of the fabric of common sense, involves leadership from not just the financiers and the high capitalists who drive forward class interests, but conscripting members of other classes into this dominant hegemonic block. That's why you're able to see people of color voting for Trump, or immigrants voting for Trump.

If we're interested in mounting a response to this dominant block, then we're going to have to assemble a counter hegemonic block. That is about stitching together the farmers who are pushing back against the hegemonic block, but it's also about farm workers, and about consumers. It's also about folk who are making a living out of processing food, and it's about the workers who are involved in food waste. It's a long chain of folk who have to align their interests in ways that also straddle class divide.

So this isn't a purely working class movement; it involves farmers and farmers are sometimes employers and they are sometimes owners of land. And in that sense, there's going to be some cross class antagonism, but it's important to recognize that because merely saying, “well, you know, the working class are the gravediggers of the ruling class”, doesn't automatically give you the organizing tools in order to transform society. And Gramsci’s idea of hegemony really helps understand and explain why culture and ideology are a central part to this much bigger agricultural revolution.

Freddie Stuart: How successful would you say the progressive movement in the US has been in countering capitalist hegemony? Both the progressive caucus in Congress, but also social movements on the ground and labor movements that might be working within farmers unions to try and push back against this and promote the Green New Deal?

Raj Patel: Well within Congress is the last place to look. We see interesting people on the edges of congressional politics doing interesting things. But that's not where the fight is. And even though the text of the Green New Deal appears as a congressional discussion document, it's not really in Congress that you would expect the changes that it seeks to happen.

If you read the text of the House Resolution that calls for a Green New Deal, it calls for a movement, and you don't want Congress organizing a movement. So you're right to look beyond Congress.

One of the interesting places to look is in the labor movement. You see within the labor movement, schisms that you would expect. So, you know, it's not clear that the auto workers are throwing their lot in with the Green New Deal. But then again, you see some unexpected leadership, and not just from low carbon jobs like teaching or nursing, but from possibly the very highest carbon jobs, like the Association of Flight Attendants. The flight attendants union is aligning itself very strongly for the Green New Deal, in part, because this is an occupational safety issue. If there's going to be air travel in an era of climate change, then who is going to be hit by these increasingly frequent pockets of sudden turbulence and who's going to be injured by them? Flight attendants are lobbying for a future of electric air travel and zero carbon air travel. That seems to me to be a very interesting moment of organizing power.

You're also seeing a group called Farmers and Ranchers for a Green New Deal, and an increased level of interest in other kinds of movements for social justice. The movement for Black Lives, for example, are making interesting connections between ideas of racial justice and reparations and how climate change will disproportionately affect people of color. All of this is happening outside Congress, but it's certainly part of the knitting together of this counter hegemonic movement. So certainly, we're seeing some progress. And insofar as we're seeing that progress, we're also seeing the capitalists fighting back.

Aaron White: Can you speak to strike activity within the legacy of the original New Deal? What can we learn from that level of organizing relative to what we’re seeing on the ground today?

Raj Patel: The New Deal itself has a very interesting historiography where people sort of say, “well, you know, the New Deal happened from the 1933ish until the Second World War, and then the Second World War really took over. And so that was the end of the New Deal. And then, you know, since then it's sort of been in decline.”

But I think it's worth remembering that the New Deal itself emerges from a decade of workers' struggle. For example, you see 4% of the US population on strike in 1919 – which is an incredible number of people who are engaged in labor stoppages and who recognize that one of the most powerful weapons that they have to bend society's to their will is the ability to make their bosses listen to them.

That kind of militancy doesn't happen by magic. It happens because there's widespread organizing, particularly from communists, socialists and anarchists in the United States. There's always been a very important socialist and anarchist history in the United States. The reason we have women's right to vote, for example, was from an emergence of movements driven by anarchist and socialist women's clubs, particularly on the East Coast but also in Chicago, going on strike and taking militancy to the streets in order to achieve the right to vote.

That obviously has been erased in the histories that we have of the United States. So these socialists and anarchists aren't fully featured in any reasonable retelling of the New Deal. But it's important to remember these movements existed and fought, because if we forget that, then we tend to fall into the sort of great man history of the New Deal where it was that: Herbert Hoover was a very bad man and then FDR came along and was a very good man. And that all of a sudden that very good man just did a whole bunch of nice things until World War Two came along. And then Hitler was a very bad man. And then everything fell apart after FDR died.

That's not a correct telling of the long history of class struggle that characterized, not just the emergence of the New Deal, but the emergence of resistance before the New Deal. I mean, in a longer version of this article, Jim Goodman and I talk a lot about the history of The Populists. We're told these days that we're in a moment of populist fervor, but that's not doing any service to the original Populists – an interestingly diverse coalition, where black populism was an important feature of how different groups in the United States saw their autonomy and possibility from the federal government and from capitalism. The idea of The Populists was, among other things, to control the money supply and to be able to think about how cooperatives would supply cities and provide fair wages for farmers, and provide parity between farmer's wages, and the industrialist wages. All of these ideas are forgotten in the histories that precede the New Deal.

So when we think about the Green New Deal now, it's important to remember that the New Deal itself built on histories of struggle and of popular organizing and of working class theorizing that are very much necessary today if we are to have a Green New Deal that is worthy of the name.