Rishi Sunak’s Spring Statement, delivered to Parliament today, was notable for one thing only: its complete disregard for the hardship facing millions of households.

Inflation this week soared to 6.2% – a 30-year high. The Bank of England expects rising energy, fuel and food costs to drive it up to 8% within months. For low-income households, the scale of price increases could be much greater.

With around a fifth of UK adults having less than £100 in the bank, rising prices are set to push millions of households into financial hardship. The debt charity StepChange estimates that if energy bills hit £3,000 per year – which the industry says could happen before 2022 is up – the most financially vulnerable households will be spending £1 in every £6 they earn on energy. Campaigners estimate that more than a quarter of homes in England – more than 15 million people – will be in fuel poverty from next month.

Yet the chancellor offered nothing new to ease the enormous looming pressure on household bills. Instead, he pledged to increase the Household Support Fund – established to help people through the winter, and distributed by local authorities – by £500m. But with households facing a £38bn hit due to rising energy bills, this is like giving someone pocket change to help them buy a house.

Calls to ease bills by levying a windfall tax on fossil fuel companies – which have seen profits quadruple as a result of skyrocketing gas prices – went unheeded, despite receiving popular support from across the political spectrum.

In a move that was lobbied intensely for by Tory MPs and much trailed in the media, the chancellor announced a temporary 5p cut to fuel duty. But when the priority is to ease cost of living pressures, the policy is spectacularly misguided. According to analysis from the New Economics Foundation, 40% of the poorest households do not own a car, and the richest fifth spend almost five times as much on fuel each year as the bottom fifth. As a result, just 7% of the fuel duty relief will reach the poorest fifth of households, while 33% would flow to the richest fifth.