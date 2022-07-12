The campaign to replace Boris Johnson as UK prime minister kicked into full gear this week. First out of the blocks was former chancellor Rishi Sunak, who is currently the bookies’ favourite to win the race.

In a slick video released on social media, Sunak pledged to “restore trust, rebuild the economy and reunite the country”. The choice of words was curious. After all, the party he seeks to lead has been running the country since 2010, and he has been personally responsible for managing the economy for the past three years.

If the UK economy is broken, then it is Sunak and his party that are responsible. And broken it is.

The period of Conservative reign since 2010 has coincided with one of the bleakest periods in UK economic history. Following the global financial crisis that began in 2008, real wages – wages after inflation is taken into account – suffered their longest sustained decline on record.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Wages down, poverty up

Today, real average earnings are lower than they were in 2008, and the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicts that they will still be below pre-financial crisis levels at the end of 2026.

The Bank of England recently warned that UK households are now facing the “biggest fall in living standards since comparable records began”. To experience two consecutive ‘lost decades’ in a row is unprecedented in modern history.

This stagnant wage growth has been compounded by the steady erosion of the welfare state. Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, real incomes for the lowest-income households were no higher than in 2001–02, thanks to years of sustained welfare cuts.

The result is that poverty, which had been declining steadily in the preceding decades, increased sharply – particularly among households with children. The number of emergency food parcels distributed by food banks has soared by an almost unbelievable 6,000% since 2009–10, increasing from around 40,000 to 2.5 million in 2019–20.

The squeeze on living standards has been exacerbated by an intensifying housing crisis, which has been actively fuelled by successive Conservative governments. House prices across the UK have soared by 167% since 2010 – far outstripping wage growth and pushing home ownership ever further out of reach for millions.

Rents in the private rented sector, meanwhile, have increased by 126%. Perhaps the cruellest aspect of the escalating housing crisis has been the surge in rough sleeping, which nearly trebled in England during the Conservatives’ first seven years in power.

At the same time, public services have been steadily eroded. NHS waiting lists have recently reached record highs, while education budgets have been slashed by 10%. Countless libraries, public parks, sports facilities, museums, youth clubs and children's centres have been shut down. For every £100 that went on public services in 2010, only £86 in real terms was spent in 2020.

The period of Conservative reign has been particularly gruelling for young people. Following the tripling of English tuition fees in 2012, the average amount of student debt has soared by nearly 3,000%. In 2012, the average student in England graduated with £17,000 of debt; today, the figure is £45,000.

Recent increases in national insurance mean that graduates paying the basic rate of income tax face a marginal tax rate of 50%, meaning that half of any pay increases will be deducted in tax and student loan payments.