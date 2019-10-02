The fight for climate justice will not be won inside the halls of power – it must be fought for on the streets

On Friday September 20, thousands of students gathered in lower Manhattan to take part in the global climate strike. The following Monday, world political and business leaders gathered at the United Nations for the UN Climate Summit.

The stark contrast between these two gatherings, which took place just miles away from each other, speaks volumes about the nature of the climate crisis, and how it must be addressed.

Outside

Absences were excused for New York City public school students who participated in the climate strike last Friday. Estimates suggest that nearly 250,000 people descended upon lower Manhattan to demand that our leaders take immediate action to address the climate crisis.

Marching through the canyons of Wall Street, the protest had a distinctly anti-capitalist flair. As the crowd passed Zuccotti Park, the site of the Occupy Wall Street movement nine years prior, an older gentleman asked the adolescent strikers: “do you remember Occupy?”

While the vast majority of strikers were infants during Occupy, they deployed the same systemic critiques that defined the movement as they marched into the heart of global finance. Many of the chants and signs articulated a clear antagonist, from “Exxon knew” to “the capitalist fairy tale is over!”

The streets were transformed into a colossal playground. Students climbed onto any elevated surface they could find – scaffolding, lampposts, and bollards – demanding that the adults in power take immediate action to save their future.