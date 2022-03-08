The UK’s inaction is to blame for the spiralling energy crisis – not Russia

Europe finds itself in a bind; horrified by Russia’s action in Ukraine, yet, at least in part, funding Moscow’s war chest through the billions spent on Russian gas imports.

As a consumer in the European gas market, the UK plays a part in driving up the region’s gas prices. And with Moscow supplying 40% of Europe’s gas, higher gas prices increase the value of Russian exports, ultimately delivering higher returns to the Russian National Wealth Fund.

So, while direct imports of Russian gas are low in the UK, in the short term at least, UK consumers will not be able to avoid inflated gas prices.

Worrying forecasts suggest heating bills could see a further rise to £2,500-£3,000 per year in six months’ time, as the impact of the conflict in Ukraine hits the UK price cap, a figure set by energy regulator Ofgem in a bid to limit costs to consumers. This reflects a government failure resulting from more than a decade of inadequate action to ‘decarbonise’ UK homes.

So far, the UK government’s response to the energy crisis has been inconsistent. Boris Johnson was recently reported as being sympathetic to the calls for increased domestic gas production, but Kwasi Kwarteng, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, appeared to shoot down supporters of fracking. A restart to shale gas exploration in the UK has also been advocated by the small but increasingly loud group of Conservative MPs and peers that form the Net Zero Scrutiny Group, which argues the government should ditch green levies and drill for more fossil fuels to lower energy bills.

The government’s division over preventing climate breakdown reaffirms the need to move away from gas, which has been apparent for decades. Yet the policies of this government, which has been in power since 2010, have delivered virtually no reduction in gas consumption whatsoever. Consumption of gas, both for domestic heating and electricity generation, is higher today than it was eight years ago.

In the domestic sector, delivery of energy efficiency measures to reduce domestic gas use through the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) has fallen to a fraction of its former level. Indeed, so low has the rate of home energy efficiency improvement fallen, that the gains achieved are outweighed by new demand created by the 200,000 new homes that are built every year. Most of these are built with a new gas boiler installed, though there is hope that this will soon change.

Existing policy will not scale up energy efficiency investment at anywhere near the pace required, neither to address climate breakdown, nor to tackle the hegemony of the fossil fuel oligarchs. As a result, the New Economics Foundation (NEF) has called for a Great Homes Upgrade, and set out in significant detail how this government could build out of the pandemic with a mass home retrofit programme.