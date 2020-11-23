'The worst mistake of my life': how COVID-19 trapped Europe’s asylum seekers in lockdown limbo

“It was very crowded. The first thing you would notice when you opened the door of the container was the smell of 26 people in such a small room. It was overwhelming.”

Mamadou* is one of 3,900 people living in the refugee camp on the Greek island of Samos. He recently spent ten days in quarantine after coming into contact with someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a second wave of the virus sweeps across Europe, travel restrictions have been reintroduced and social lives have once again been put on hold. Europeans have become comfortable with the vocabulary of self-isolation and social distancing.

But for Mamadou, these words mean something very different. ‘Self-isolation’ means being locked in a shipping container with dozens of people – including some who are likely to be infectious. Being told to wash your hands is meaningless when there are no toilets or running water.

And with the majority of asylum applications on pause, there’s no means of escape.

“Crying in my dreams”

The first cases of coronavirus in the refugee camp on Samos were reported on 14 September, according to several sources familiar with the camp. As of early November, 102 refugees had tested positive. Shortly after, they – along with their recent contacts – were placed in quarantine in a shipping container.

According to Mamadou, the only furnishings were three-level bunk beds with mattresses that were infested with bed bugs. Basic food – rice, bread and tinned sardines – was delivered through the door of the containers. Videos shared by Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), the medical NGO, show pregnant women and families being held together in containers with no beds or running water.

“In the isolation boxes, they did not respect any of the rules and regulations for proper isolation,” says Mirjam Molenaar, Medical Activity Manager at MSF. “I have proof of holes in the floor [...] and cockroaches.

“Some of the boxes were actually locked so people had to bang on the walls to be let out to go to the toilet.”