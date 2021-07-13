Proposed guidelines on childbirth ‘rushed and racist’, midwives say

Proposed new guidelines that would see all pregnant women of colour in England offered interventions to speed up birth have been criticised as ‘racist’ by midwives and experts.

The draft advice, published by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), suggests that medics should ask all pregnant women of colour to consider being induced at 39 weeks.

Inducing labour can involve inserting a tablet into a woman’s vagina, or putting her on a hormonal drip, which accelerates and often intensifies contractions.

“There is no evidence to suggest outcomes will improve if these groups are offered earlier induction” a spokesperson for the Royal College of Midwives told openDemocracy. She said: “Each pregnancy is unique, and suggesting that a whole group of women should be offered an intervention […] could itself be considered discriminatory.”

At the time of writing, 22,000 people had signed a petition opposing NICE’s draft recommendations.

“The draft recommendations highlight that women from a Black, Asian and minority ethnic background are at higher risk of adverse events in a pregnancy that is continued beyond term,” a NICE spokesperson said, in response to questions from openDemocracy.

“It’s clear there are still significant health inequalities in maternity outcomes which need to be addressed, and we hope the final recommendations will go some way towards doing that,” they added, saying the proposals are “subject to change”.

However, while induction is sometimes necessary, it also comes with problems, according to Marley Hall, a midwife in London. Describing the proposed guidelines as “rushed and racist”, she said they “will reduce choices”. And because induction usually means contractions are more painful, the advice will “increase the rate of [other] intervention, including C-sections, forceps and suction deliveries”.