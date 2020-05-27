In Canada, non-status women are being left behind

Lack of access to emergency income supports, such as the Canada Emergency Response Benefits and the Canada Child Benefit, are leaving behind already-vulnerable people desperate to find shelter, food, and healthcare. For non-status women working on the front-lines of the pandemic, this exclusion from emergency relief intensifies pre-existing issues of poor working conditions, lack of paid sick leave, and low pay, and many are at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 due to working without adequate protection. Anti-Asian racism further compounds risks for migrant workers who face discrimination and increased violence. Moreover, loss of income can also have a ripple effect on non-status women leading to loss of housing, food insecurity, and for women parenting young children, risk of investigation for child maltreatment and neglect.

A gender-based violence pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the pre-existing crisis of gender-based violence worldwide. Universal measures which require social distancing and staying home assume the home is a safe place. As isolation is a key tactic used by abusers, stay at home measures increase the risk and inescapability of gender-based violence: when women and children are confined with abusive family members or are unable to connect with their support networks, this intensifies an abuser’s control over their victims.

For non-status women in particular, fear of deportation is used as a tool of power and control by abusers and may prevent women from coming forward to report violence. In addition to domestic violence, non-status women also face increased risks of violence at the hands of employers, landlords, extended family members and others who may threaten to report them to border authorities.

In response to increased risks of gender-based violence under COVID-19 measures, the Canadian government announced $30 million to address immediate needs of shelters and sexual assault centres. These response measures must be accessible to victims regardless of their immigration status, which means loosening eligibility restrictions and implementing “access without fear” policies across all agencies that survivors may turn to for support.