COVID-19 reveals the inherent vindictiveness of migration detention

But the trend is clear: in country after country and across all regions of the world—Thailand, Cyprus, and Trinidad and Tobago, to name just a few—as authorities worked to shrink their prison populations, often by targeting low-level offenders and those nearing the ends of their sentences, they stubbornly resisted taking concerted action to empty detention centres. In many cases, detainees remain confined despite the fact that the pandemic has removed the legal basis for many detentions by making it impossible to deport people as borders have closed and flights have been suspended.

In this way, COVID-19 has helped reveal an uncomfortable fact about immigration detention which, although long recognized by activists and experts, should now be impressed upon the public at large: That detainees in immigration custody often do not enjoy the same rights as people who are prosecuted for committing crimes.

For decades, countries have increasingly relied upon detention to control the movement of asylum seekers and undocumented migrants and to facilitate deportations. Held behind bars, in some cases for indefinite periods of time, hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children are deprived of their liberty every day for entering countries without permission or documents. Yet, despite the proliferation of detention, facilities are often shielded from public scrutiny, which increases the vulnerability of detainees to abuse.

Striving to improve greater transparency about detention has thus long been a core facet of our work at the Global Detention Project: we seek to develop detailed, systematic information about who is being deprived of their liberty, where they are locked up, and the conditions they face in detention—information that helps us to hold governments to account and ensure better and wider comprehension of the often dire situations that migrants and asylum seekers face around the world. Since our establishment in 2005, the Global Detention Project (GDP) has documented more than 2,300 detention centres worldwide, and information on practices in nearly 100 countries.

Today, as COVID-19 continues to fundamentally reshape societies, this work seems more important than ever. Indeed, for many states it appears that the virus has been utilised to step further away from rights commitments, with states seemingly in a race to the bottom. In Malaysia, which does not recognize refugees, thousands of migrant workers have been targeted in raids in purported effort to protect citizens from COVID-19. In the Balkans, border pushbacks have not only continued, but they have developed new dimensions – horrifying reports of Croatian police spray-painting orange crosses on asylum seekers as they were pushed back into Bosnia have prompted outrage and concern. In Serbia, the government has adopted a weaponised approach to migrants and refugees, sending troops to “secure” and “protect” migrant reception facilities. Importantly, this policy was adopted after authorities announced an easing of lockdown measures – raising concerns that in the wake of the crisis, the borders encountered by non-nationals may grow increasingly hostile.