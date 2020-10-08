The future of migration in the Global South: racializing diseases has to stop

While the long term effects of the pandemic are still largely unclear, some predictions about a post-COVID-19 world have focused on the changing power dynamics between great powers, the rise of nationalism, the end of open borders and globalisation, and have a generally unfavourable outlook on migration. These predictions have often focused on the impact of the pandemic on the relationships between the states in the Global North or the implications for South to North migration flows. However, how will the pandemic shape south-south migration flows and impact the realities of migrants with a precarious status?

When the pandemic began this year, the swiftest and most stringent lockdown policies took place in the Global South. African countries particularly, armed with the experience of the Ebola epidemic, weak public health systems and densely populated cities acted quickly to stem the spread of the virus. The quick response in many countries in the Global South is arguably one of the reasons why the spread of the virus has not been as far reaching as expected.

According to the World Bank, South-South migrations account for 34 percent of global migrations and 70 percent of migrants in Sub-Saharan Africa migrate to other African countries. In West Africa, freedom of movement and migration are regional norms and practices. With the pandemic, IOM reports that regional migration dropped by almost 50 percent in the first half of the year.