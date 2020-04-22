If COVID-19 is the Titanic, the economy is the iceberg

Long term care workers are paid less than hospital workers, but even in hospitals, global care chains funnel workers from lower income nations into core economies. The number of foreign trained doctors, nurses and other health professionals serving the needs of OECD nations’ health systems has been on a continued increase over the last decade. On average, across all OECD nations about 30% of doctors and 16% of nurses are foreign trained. Those who engage in international migration to service the needs of OECD nations typically come from lower income countries whose health care systems and health resources are underdeveloped and employment conditions poor.

What might the COVID-19 pandemic mean for these global care chains? The pandemic will result in contradictory processes that might shut down and limit the global mobility of some workers, but, for various reasons (shortages, distributional factors, and the demand for economic and personal security); health systems will continue to rely upon the international mobility of migrant healthcare workers.

We can be optimistic that in the wake of COVID-19 a strong public health system comprised of workers from around the world will be vital to national security; Boris Johnson in London acknowledged this, his life depended on his nurses, Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal. However, the structural factors that reproduce the devaluation of care work, especially in elder care, will be difficult to shift. Global care chains, and the structural devaluing of feminized and racialized care work they conceptualize, have become a key issue during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they will likely not be deeply altered by it. A deeper transformation in the nature of the economy and society is needed, including how we value the work of social reproduction and care.