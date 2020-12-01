Immigration is the key to Canada’s survival and recovery after COVID-19

The figures for the charts come from IRCC (“Admissions of Permanent Residents by Province/Territory of Intended Destination and Immigration Category, January 2015-August 2020”). The month of September 2020 for Q3 is based on a projection.

What the locales are saying

These are times with no models or indicators that can help find a magic answer. How is this fall in immigration numbers experienced in Atlantic Canada, a region that relies on immigration for its very survival? What are the implications of such reductions? What can we expect for the day after, when a vaccine is available and something like normalcy returns?

According to Jennifer Watts, CEO of Immigrant Settlement Association of Nova Scotia (ISANS), “Some reduction” in new clients is reported but also an overall reduction in 2020 is anticipated, due to “closures of Canadian government offices overseas, border closures, fewer flights and a pause in refugee resettlement in Canada, among other factors”.

In contrast to 2019, when the Halifax GDP growth was the best in a decade, 2020 saw a “record GDP contraction” forecast to 3.4%, stalling immigration, mass layoffs and “deep impacts” for the wholesale and retail, accommodation and food, information, culture and recreation and personal services sectors. Again, not surprisingly, women, young people, and those with lower incomes who are less educated were most affected, unfortunately (and I should note that there are “data gaps” for African and Indigenous Nova Scotians).

Labour force and employment shrunk by 5% and 10% respectively, as compared to 2019, while the unemployment rate in Halifax is now almost 11%. With labour force shrinking and borders openings in doubt for some time, would-be migrants and international students are affected, with a subsequent impact on construction, rents, and vacancy rates.

Newcomers contribute to the economy not only as business owners but also as employees, replenishing an aging workforce. Indeed, Atlantic Canada’s aging population means an increasing reliance on immigrants to grow its labour force, particularly in health care and support for the elderly. Employers are really frustrated because they cannot bring in health-care and other critical infrastructure workers, a situation exacerbated by border closing, as made clear by Newfoundland and Labrador immigration lawyer, Meghan Felt. This shortage of available labour was also reported by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), which led it to call on the federal government to create a pathway for temporary workers to become permanent residents.

From immigrant to permanent resident

Reduced numbers of international students to Atlantic Canada mean not only reduced income for universities and reduced internationalization of both universities and surrounding communities, but also a reduction of an important pool of permanent residents. International students “are vitally important to regional population growth,” with 65% expressing “a ‘real desire’ to be permanent residents of Canada following graduation,” according to Peter Halpin, executive director of the Association of Atlantic Universities.