Sri Lanka’s returning migrants need more than plane tickets and quarantines

Struggling families and economy

Unlike in normal circumstances, most migrant workers are returning to families suffering from stress because of the pandemic and therefore unable to support them as they try to reintegrate. Employed family members in households are likely to be concerned about their own job security during the pandemic. Thus, a migrant’s return is likely to create additional stress among family members about the sustainability of the family’s income amidst the loss of remittance income.

Beyond the family, the weak labour market in the ‘new normal’ is already struggling to absorb unemployed workers in Sri Lanka. As such, returnees face further challenges in finding employment in what is already a dismal labour market. For instance, Mahinda (name changed to maintain privacy), a 53 year old male who was employed as a Building Information Modeling (BIM) coordinator in Oman till he returned in March 2020, at times says that he feels depressed for being unemployed for nearly nine months. ”I have very dim hopes of re-migration or re-employment in Sri Lanka”, he explains.

Excessive rate of return

By November 2020, Sri Lanka had repatriated over 40,000 people, while another 54,000 look forward to returning. This high rate of return is beyond the normal capacity of the return and reintegration mechanisms in the country. As identified by the guidelines followed by the United Nations for repatriation and reintegration activities, when returns happen rapidly or exert pressure on a country’s capacity to absorb this large number of people, the distinction between efforts to bring people home and help them to successfully adjust to life back at home may be blurred.

This is exactly the case in Sri Lanka. And with the Sri Lankan airports being closed for inward travel, return and repatriation as well as related quarantine operations are consuming a disproportionate share of resources and attention, relegating the overall reintegration efforts to a lower importance. The result is that many months later, most returnees are still struggling to reintegrate.

Way forward

There are practical ways to help the reintegration process in the short-run. These include providing tele-counseling services to introduce coping strategies to returnees, and supporting returnees in their claims for pending wages or benefits from employers overseas. The government should also consider families of returning migrant workers eligible for social protection.

While repatriation efforts are functioning efficiently, socio-economic reintegration of returnees still needs more attention and any solution requires a holistic approach.

Without adequate attention to this problem, Sri Lanka would suffer longer than required from the COVID-19 pandemic.