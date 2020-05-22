We need responsible multifaith solidarity to fight the pandemic

Regardless of our faith, this pandemic has certainly affected how and where we worship and express our religious sentiments. Due to strict stay-at-home orders and social distancing measures, millions had to be separated from their friends, neighbours, religious communities and even families on Passover, Easter, and Shab-e-Barat (the night of forgiveness), the major religious occasions for Jews, Christians and Muslims respectively. These are occasions traditionally celebrated by gatherings of communities, communal prayers and shared meals among families and friends. As the coronavirus is increasingly disrupting lives, religious communities are struggling to maintain their traditional practices.

In Canada, more than eighty religious leaders from different parts of the country provided a common message to remind Canadians of their shared responsibilities to ensure safety for each and every individual. The message says, “love, which gives life its fullest meaning, continues to seek out the common good in spite of individual difficulties” reflecting the unity of beliefs and practices among the country’s diverse faith groups.

A podcast posted on the World Economic Forum describes how religious leaders from Christianity, Judaism and Islam have come together in the US to develop creative ways to provide comfort, care and worship services to individuals and families via different digital media (e.g., Zoom calls, Facetime, Facebook Live, and Skype), raise people’s awareness regarding transmission of the virus, and share information on safe ways to practice rituals at home.

At the international level, Religions for Peace (RfP) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) also launched a global Multi-Religious Faith-in-Action COVID-19 Initiative to strengthen the critical roles of religious leaders in shaping community mobilization to fight the pandemic. The initiative aims to engage senior leaders from different faith groups to find common theological opinions that motivate people to follow international and national health authorities’ guidance related to religious gatherings, services and rituals, and promote religious teachings on hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness. Commonalities and shared beliefs among religious groups are emphasized in finding solutions to deal with uncertainty and challenges surrounding the pandemic.