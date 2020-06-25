What future for the EU after COVID-19?

In most cases, the situation was similar in the elections to the European Parliament - incidentally, this is the only possibility of formal political participation left to us as European citizens: characteristically, these elections are used as a battleground for political conflicts inside individual members states, rather than an opportunity for choosing specific programs or directions in which to develop the European Union and which the European Parliament would actually be able to influence. National interests have therefore not just begun to determine the possibilities of the EU; rather, the contradiction between transnational institutions and nation states has always been inherent in the conception of the EU.

Obviously, few people really know about the highly complex network of institutions and decision-making bodies/processes. Few also seem to be aware that the heads of government always have the final say in European Council decisions and that a single veto can block decisions at any time, be it on the budget, on sanctions against a member state that has violated a treaty, or on the coordination of the distribution of refugees. And even if and when, as we have learned, decisions are finally taken (such as on the distribution of refugees by quota), the EU is powerless to force member states to implement them; Again, we are currently witnessing populist agitation against fugitives and the fixation of related debates on ‘borders and walls’, where desperate people are to be stopped at all costs. This distracts attention away from the causes of such tragedies, from the human rights violations of refusing asylum, and from the European Union’s inability to deal with a problem that is small in relation to its size and wealth.

For example, it was only during the COVID-19 crisis that many EU citizens realized that health is a national agenda. Asylum and migration policies are also the responsibility of nation states. The responsibility for the success or failure of the respective health and migration policies therefore lies with the member states, not with the Commission, which can only make recommendations. Moreover, we have just seen that initiatives such as the new ‘Marshall Plan’ proposed by the Commission – being an important and effective measure to protect the economy, especially of increasingly indebted states, from collapse due to the COVID-19 crisis - are welcomed in solidarity by some states and rejected by others (especially Austria, Denmark, Sweden and the Netherlands). Moreover, the letter expressing outrage at Viktor Orbán’s abrogation of the Hungarian Parliament was not supported by all EU member states; among those who did not support this important initiative, incidentally, we also find Austria!