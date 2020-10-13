Why is migration vital to Canada’s smaller cities?

With COVID-19 disrupting travel, shutting borders, and redefining what is essential work, Pandemic Borders explores what international migration will look like after the pandemic, in this series titled #MigrantFutures

Canada will need to see a significant and sustained level of immigration into its mid-sized urban centres over the next 15-20 years in order for the country to continue to offer high quality public services and public infrastructure. For these services to continue, there are two choices, either to squeeze more tax revenue out of a stagnant economy or foster a growing economy that is driving new organic tax revenue growth.

The solid rate of economic growth needed for the state is virtually impossible without a substantial increase in the size of the workforce – therefore immigration.

The country faces increased demand for health care and related services to support the aging population, income support programs, and infrastructure. The tax to GDP ratio in Canada has risen to 33% in 2018 – mostly on an upward trajectory since 2011.

There are some who believe technological change and innovation will reduce the need for workers in many sectors of the economy and therefore lessen the need to grow the workforce in the coming years. This is a gamble Canada should not make.

The good news is that in recent years, Canada’s mid-sized urban centres [1] have started to attract more international migrants even if rates are much lower in most cases than in the largest urban centres such as Toronto or Vancouver (see Figure 1). In 2019, 14 small and mid-sized urban centres had an immigration rate of greater than 100 per 10,000 (or 1% of the population). These included: Halifax, Charlottetown, Fredericton and Moncton in Atlantic Canada; Regina, Saskatoon and Swift Current in Saskatchewan; Winkler, Steinbach, Brandon and Thompson in Manitoba and Brooks, High River and Wood Buffalo in Alberta.

Among the 40 mid-sized urban centres across Canada with a population of at least 100,000, excluding Toronto/Montreal/Vancouver, 18 have seen immigration rates rise by 50% or more over the past five years.