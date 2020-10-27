Will Canada give its foreign essential workers their rights?

With COVID-19 disrupting travel, shutting borders, and redefining what is essential work, Pandemic Borders explores what international migration will look like after the pandemic, in this series titled #MigrantFutures

There are two categories of workers in Canada who, through the bureaucratic disentitlement of the immigration processing system are defined as temporary and non-status/undocumented. Yet, the work they do is neither temporary nor superfluous.

COVID-19 has rendered the world immobile and has unexpectedly put a dent in Canada’s ambitious immigration plans to admit 1,053,000 permanent residents over three years (2020-2022).

An IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) release in May 2020 reported a 26% decline in the number of permanent residents admitted to Canada in February and March of 2020. Admissions in the economic class – those moving to Canada under the skilled worker category – declined by 29%, and admissions in the family class – those joining family members already in Canada – declined by 16%.

To ensure that Canada’s immigration numbers remain on track, the country should consider two categories of people already living and working in Canada: Temporary Foreign Workers and non-status/undocumented Workers.

In 2017, there were approximately 550,000 Temporary Foreign Workers in Canada. About 60% of them work in primary agriculture, food production, and fish processing. Generally described as ‘low-skilled,’ these individuals have become ‘essential workers’ during this COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic also highlighted their plight in terms of a general lack of protection from dangerous work environments. In most cases, these workers experience precarious employment circumstances with low pay and highly compromised housing and health facilities. Three migrant farmworkers in Ontario have died of COVID-19, and many have tested positive.

In principle, Temporary Foreign Workers have the same rights as Canadian workers. In practice however, many experience limited access to workplace rights and protections, healthcare, or income support available to other workers. Migrant workers pay income tax and contribute to the Canada Pension Plan and Employment Insurance; however, they cannot benefit from these contributions due to their temporary status in Canada.

While the workers themselves are designated as ‘temporary,’ the work they perform is not temporary at all. Employers are always in need of workers in agriculture and food production, transportation and infrastructure, health, and social care.