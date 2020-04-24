Will the ‘Singapore model’ survive the pandemic?

On 28 January, the Ministry of health announced that people coming from Hubei, the Chinese region, which, at the time, concentrated 95% of recorded cases, would be put in quarantine for fourteen days. Just two days later, people coming from other parts of Mainland China were put on “Leave of Absence” for the same duration. They were not allowed to show up for work, but could still go out of their home to buy food or other basic activities. As the monitoring of these measures started to represent a logistical challenge, from 7 February, work pass holders had to request a prior approval from the Ministry of Manpower before flying to Singapore.

Ten days later, as the number of infections in China had reached 12 000, Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Taskforce increased restrictions by introducing the “Stay-Home Notice” (SHN) whereby visitors or residents returning to Singapore from mainland China, had to remain in their place of residence at all times during the 14-day period. Afterwards, these restrictions were gradually expanded to newly affected countries, following the developments of the epidemic: Daegu and Cheongdo, Korea on 25 February, Iran, northern Italy, Japan and the whole of South Korea on 3 March.

As it had become clear by that point that the world was heading towards a global pandemic, the official statement was that Singapore was bound to be affected again: “we will be exposed to new waves of infection, and increasingly it will not be possible to stop the virus at our borders. We also cannot isolate Singapore and shut ourselves from the world.” This unusual tone for a Ministry of Health press release reflects the dilemma of the Singapore border control strategy. But the closing down of the city-state’s borders eventually took place twenty days later, after a surge of imported cases. By 23 March, short-term visitors and work pass holders were no longer allowed in, unless they worked in essential service sectors, like healthcare and transport.

The future of the Singapore hub city model

So far, a large part of foreign workers seem to feel relatively privileged considering the worsening situation of their home countries. But evidence shows that migrants have been particularly impacted by the measures taken to tackle different aspects of the pandemic. By the end of March, 89 work passes had been revoked either for not obtaining prior approval before coming back from abroad, or for breaching SHNs. Besides, public officers were mandated to look out for migrants meeting up in public spaces, dispersing them and cordoning off green areas where they would usually gather on their rest days.

Like elsewhere in the world, Singapore’s response to the pandemic is before all a national one. It aims to protect citizens from an external threat. But this situation is particularly challenging to a city like Singapore, whose model relies on its situation as a regional and global hub, and therefore, on openness and freedom of circulation. In fact, many foreigners are involved in the response to the current health crisis, from nurses, to medical scientists and public health experts. How long can this model be sustained with closed borders? Many workers, citizens, entrepreneurs and policy-makers are asking themselves this question.