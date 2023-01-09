Monarchs who failed to heed this new nationalist era soon found themselves headless. Britain’s learned, slowly, to adapt. Britain’s ruling class, including its media-owning elite, saw the advantages of maintaining this pomp and ceremony, which kept the plebs reverential and society hierarchical, and propped it up.

As Walter Bagehot, editor of the Economist, wrote in the 1860s, the point of the British monarchy is to “impress the many” while Westminster and Whitehall get on with “governing the many”. It is the “dignified” part of the constitution, which exists to “excite and preserve the reverence of the population”.

This mysticism is vital, the claims that the royals have been around forever, that they are a key part of ‘who we are’, giving cover to the capitalist class through connection to an imagined lineage that claims legitimacy through permanence. It places the hereditary principle (and so everything else that comes with genes, including whiteness) and the class system at the centre of what it means to be British, enshrining deference and hierarchy at the very core of national identity.

By the 20th century, TV and radio had arrived, and with them, the BBC, which emerged immediately after Ireland’s departure from the UK, and was founded, as Lord Reith once said, to ensure that the chimes of Big Ben, “the clock which beats the time over the Houses of Parliament, in the centre of the Empire”, could be “heard echoing in the loneliest cottage in the land”.

Reith was desperate to persuade George V to speak to his subjects through this new medium, and, as part of a campaign to convince him, the BBC gave him a wireless in 1924, which he’s said to have regularly used. Various of the King’s speeches from that year were recorded and broadcast, attracting then-record audiences across the Empire and, in 1932, he delivered the first Christmas speech, which earned him the nickname ‘Grandpa England’ from the young Princess Elizabeth.

In 1952, with television on the rise, Elizabeth II invited the cameras into her coronation, helping to sell more than half a million TV sets across the UK. Images of the royal pageantry were beamed into living rooms across the country, by all accounts inducing deep feelings of solemn ceremonial significance among millions.

But at that point, the monarchy could still lean on other institutions to cement its significance. After the war, Britain was going through a religious revival and the monarch was head of the Church of England, crowned by the Archbishop of Canterbury. Society was hugely militarised, drilled into discipline and hierarchy and the Queen was head of the armed forces. Britain had just birthed the NHS and the welfare state, and the share of wealth owned by the top 10% was falling, while the share owned by the middle 40% was rising.

Today, none of these things applies: being a Church-going Anglican or from an army family is no longer the default. The NHS and welfare state are falling apart, and inequality has risen in recent years. The monarchy has just one crutch it can lean on to maintain its relevance and popularity: the media.