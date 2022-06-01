Home: Feature

Bored already? Take our Platinum Jubilee quiz

Ten royal family questions with a republican twist to take your mind off it all

Adam Ramsay
Adam Ramsay
1 June 2022, 2.57pm

Find out how much you know about the royal family

|

Composite by James Battershill. Photos by Leonid Andronov / Reuters / Archive PL / Alamy Stock Photo

Yeah, I know, I know. There are sofa adverts with royal insignia floating around for no apparent reason, there are flags all over every town centre and there’s wall-to-wall coverage on every channel. Nicholas Witchell is so excited he might actually burst, and you’ve come to openDemocracy to escape Queenfest 2022, not for more of it.

But who doesn’t love a quiz? And maybe the institution at the heart of Anglo-British nationalism is worth knowing something about, right?

This content is not shown because we don't have your consent to use cookies. You can check your cookie settings here or...

Get our free Daily Email

Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday.

Read more

View all in Home
Had enough of ‘alternative facts’? openDemocracy is different Join the conversation: get our weekly email

Comments

We encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.

Related

Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0

This article is published under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 4.0 International licence. If you have any queries about republishing please contact us. Please check individual images for licensing details.

Audio available Bookmark Check Language Close Comments Download Facebook Link Email Newsletter Newsletter Play Print Share Twitter Youtube Search Instagram WhatsApp yourData