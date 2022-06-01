Yeah, I know, I know. There are sofa adverts with royal insignia floating around for no apparent reason, there are flags all over every town centre and there’s wall-to-wall coverage on every channel. Nicholas Witchell is so excited he might actually burst, and you’ve come to openDemocracy to escape Queenfest 2022, not for more of it.

But who doesn’t love a quiz? And maybe the institution at the heart of Anglo-British nationalism is worth knowing something about, right?