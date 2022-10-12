Environment secretary Ranil Jayawardena failed to declare a speech he gave at a secret meeting with think tanks funded by climate denial groups, openDemocracy can reveal.
In November 2020, when he was an international trade minister, Jayawardena met with representatives from the Heritage Foundation, Mercatus and Americans for Tax Reform, which a 2021 study found to have collectively received more than $300m from US funders of climate denial.
In a briefing note obtained by openDemocracy through a Freedom of Information request, the IEA wrote that the purpose of the shadowy gathering was: “To bring together like-minded academics, activists, and practitioners focused on removing trade barriers and maintaining rules-based trade that allows individuals to exchange goods and services freely.”
The meeting was attended by up to 60 guests from the “US and UK free-market think tank community, a few of their counterparts from the EU, and representatives from the private sector as well as trade lawyers, legislators and officers from the USTR [the US trade department]”, according to the think tank.
Jayawardena was invited to speak at the event by Syed Kamall, an academic and research director at the IEA, who was made a lord by Boris Johnson in 2020.
Kamall, who was appointed as a junior minister at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport in September, suggested that Jayawardena give a five-minute speech where he “may be asked about the latest on UK-EU talks” by attendees, emails obtained by openDemocracy show.
The environment minister did declare a meeting with the IEA on the same date “to discuss the UK’s trade policy post-Brexit” but did not declare that it was attended by the US think tanks.
Jayawardena was also joined by attendees from the Heritage Foundation and the Mercatus, which together received more than $300m from funders of climate science denial between 2003 and 2018, according to climate researchers.
The Mercatus Center was founded in 1980 by a former vice-president of Koch Industries, one of the biggest industrial conglomerates in the world and a top funder of climate science denial. Charles Koch, the company’s billionaire owner, is a director at the think tank, to which he and his late brother David have donated more than $10m.
The minister of state for trade policy MP Greg Hands also gave a speech at the Global Trade Coalition a month before Jayawardena, but declared all attendees.
The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said it would not comment on events that took place before Jayawardena was made environment secretary. Jayawardena's office did not respond to requests for comment.
