Marine Le Pen’s goosebump politics

Performing gender

This is where gender comes in. Conjuring love and hate is effectively achieved by populists through their outlandish enactments of masculinity and femininity. Australian sociologist Raewyn Connell explains that masculinity and femininity are not only performances of a supposedly natural and complementary binary distinction between the two, but are also experienced in our bodies, and in our emotions, as performances which arouse pleasure, desire, discomfort, or disgust. When populists perform farcically clichéd repertoires of femininity or masculinity, they arouse these very feelings of love and hate.

A male populist like Donald Trump cultivates exuding macho bravado and the brash self-assurance of an American corporate baron. There was not the slightest shame on his part when he could be heard in a leaked recording of himself, released one month before his 2016 election, telling a television host how he likes to grab women “by the pussy.” On the contrary, Trump takes a page out of the male populist playbook by acting out a cartoonish dramatization of masculine swagger. He is a lothario, family patriarch, and a real estate tycoon in baggy 1980s Wall Street suits. Trump’s twitter persona and his campaign road-show aspire to stimulate goosebumps of admiration, desire, and if he’s not one’s cup of tea, of disgust.

Marine’s body

For a woman populist like Marine Le Pen, an even wider repertoire is at her disposal. While she cannot mine the low depths of crude language and boorish behaviour available to a man, she aims for goosebump politics just like other populists. As a woman, she also nurtures the warm fuzzy feeling of being part of a close family. Le Pen performs stereotypical repertoires of femininity, but also of masculinity, both of which are the objects of admiration and emulation within her party.

During my years of observing party events and interviews with rank-and-file party activists, conversations would focus extensively on the figure of Marine Le Pen, as a political persona, and literally, as a body. Activists old and young revelled in analyzing her clothes, deep voice, and romantic choices. Exhibiting familiarity with these intimate details signalled that one was a member of the club.

Party members viewed her as quintessentially feminine by seeing her as a daughter of the party, as a maternal and caring woman, and even as a sexual object. Older party members in the southeast of France, the traditional cradle of the party, fondly recalled watching her grow up within the party. They remembered meeting her as a young girl, travelling the country with her father, Jean-Marie Le Pen, and attending political events. Many simply called her Marine, suggesting a familial closeness with her.

Prior to forcing Jean-Marie Le Pen out of the party in 2015, national party events frequently presented Marine Le Pen with her beamingly proud father next to her. Although many lamented what one elderly activist called “the divorce” between her and her father, they insisted that Marine was still exactly like him. An educational advisor and member of the party’s National Bureau, a woman who is Marine Le Pen’s age and had experienced a political conversion after meeting Jean-Marie Le Pen, admired how Le Pen had been raised by a remarkable father. Unlike the professional politicians leading France today, whom she harshly judged as acting out of strategic interest, she saw Marine as a virtuous leader who “carries the party’s history in her guts.”

A dancing Joan of Arc

Party activists perceived Marine as the political daughter born to lead, a natural heiress for whom the party was written into her DNA, and whose lineage has fated her to defend French history and civilization. Her speeches recurrently refer to Joan of Arc, with campaign images depicting her next to Joan of Arc statues or billboards. Even French cinema icon Brigitte Bardot has called Le Pen “the Joan of Arc of the twenty-first century.”

Since Marine Le Pen became party leader in 2011, she has strategically sought to cultivate a new generation of party members. Young activists see Le Pen as a maternal figure who nurtures and protects the young. Like her father before her, Marine Le Pen methodically traverses the country to attend local party events. Many young activists had met her at such small happenings. One young woman was surprised by Le Pen’s approachability. When she first met her at a party gathering, she was charmed to discover that Le Pen liked to talk about her cats, who washes the dishes at home, and similarly “average joe” topics.