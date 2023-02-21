The government is “monitoring” human rights lawyers, a Home Office minister has admitted in Parliament.

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick made the extraordinary statement during a debate in Parliament on Monday about far-right protests in Liverpool, after claiming that human right lawyers “exploit and abuse our laws”.

It comes two years after Britain’s top lawyers warned the government that its inflammatory rhetoric about the legal profession was putting people at risk in the wake of a knife attack.

Jenrick was responding to a question from Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael, who had challenged him to provide evidence for his claim that lawyers were abusing the law.

The minister did not do so, but said: “We are monitoring the activities, as it so happens, of a small number of legal practitioners, but it is not appropriate for me to discuss that here.”

Jenrick also confirmed that the Home Office was also monitoring the far-right organisations responsible for a riot outside a hotel used to temporarily house asylum seekers in Knowsley, Liverpool.

It comes as the first stage of a years-long inquiry into state spying on activists and trade unions concludes this week.

Wake-up call

At the same debate, MPs criticised home secretary Suella Braverman for using rhetoric that risked inspiring far-right attacks.

“This is a wake-up call for those of us who want a society in which all are welcome,” said Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool, West Derby.

“The words and the tone of [MPs] and the media matter hugely, so will the government commit themselves to ensuring that there is an end to the hateful rhetoric that demonises and dehumanises people?”

Mick Whitley, Labour MP for Birkenhead, said that those who joined protests organised by the far-right last weekend “had been stoked into hatred by the kind of inflammatory rhetoric that we hear all too often on the government side of the House”.

In 2020, a London law firm accused former home secretary Priti Patel of inspiring an attack on its staff.

Members of the firm were attacked and injured by a man with a large knife just days after Patel gave a speech claiming that “activist lawyers” were frustrating the removal of migrants.

Cavan Medlock has denied involvement in a terrorist plot, and is due to face trial later this year.

A senior source at a refugee charity told openDemocracy that the attack had prompted several organisations to up their security for fear of similar reprisals.

A month after the attack, Patel repeated her claims that those who represent asylum seekers were “defending the indefensible” and hit out again at “do-gooders” and “lefty lawyers” in her Conservative Party conference speech.

Boris Johnson also claimed the entire criminal justice system was “being hamstrung by lefty human rights lawyers” in his keynote speech at the same event.

The then chair of the Bar Council, Amanda Pinto QC, wrote to the prime minister and home secretary following the speeches urging them to withdraw their comments, the Observer reported.

“I urge you to withdraw your comments and to reassure thousands of key workers – including lawyers employed by your own government – that they are not being attacked by their prime minister for their important contribution to the justice system,” she wrote.