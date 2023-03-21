Vladimir Putin’s private warlord, the sanctioned oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin, was planning to launch a legal attack on the BBC with the same UK government help that had enabled him to sue another British journalist, openDemocracy can reveal.

Prigozhin’s solicitors at London firm Discreet Law received UK government permission to target Eliot Higgins of investigative website Bellingcat in August 2021. By December they were preparing to escalate action with new permission from the government to sue the BBC as well.

openDemocracy revealed in January how a department of the UK Treasury, the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI), had previously authorised lawyers from Discreet Law to receive payment direct from the sanctioned oligarch in Russia, and had even approved business class flights to St Petersburg for them to meet him and stay in five-star accommodation.

The revelations provoked a political storm, with Labour demanding answers from the government on why and how it had enabled Prigozhin’s legal attack to proceed, describing it as a “perfect example” of a so-called ‘SLAPP’ (a ‘strategic lawsuit against public participation’).

The case against the BBC, regarding a story it published in August 2021, required a new licence application, which the solicitors were preparing even as global tension over Ukraine grew in December 2021.

They were seeking a quote for fees from a clerk representing leading barristers at 5RB, a London chambers that specialises in media law – which had also worked on the Higgins case – to advise on strategy for the new case. And this time the solicitors who had met Prigozhin in Russia wanted the 5RB barristers to make the journey themselves.

An email sent from Discreet Law to 5RB on 8 December requests a quote from two of their renowned libel experts: Justin Rushbrooke KC and Gervase de Wilde. Rushbrooke famously represented Cliff Richard in his landmark privacy case against the BBC and Yorkshire Police.

The emails between Discreet Law and 5RB were shared with Prigozhin’s Russian law firm and unearthed in a vast cache of hacked material from Russian organisations now held by a US non-profit organisation. They lay out the proposed strategy, and the plan to seek further government assistance.

“We need quotes for the above in order to define the scope of work for the purposes of making an application to OFSI for a licence,” the initial approach asks.

Lawyers at 5RB are asked how much it would cost “to take instructions and advise on a potential claim in libel against the BBC”, and to travel to meet Prigozhin in Russia: “Counsel are already aware of the background of the offending article… Please include a quote for travelling to Russia to take instructions from our client.”

Prigozhin is the head of private mercenary army Wagner, which has been responsible for much of the slaughter in the current war in Ukraine. He has recently boasted of his role at the forefront of Russia’s war campaign. But in 2021 he denied any connection to the group, which had been active in killing throughout Africa and the Middle East on behalf of Russian objectives.

His pursuit of UK journalists who had exposed his connection to Wagner and its crimes was part of his wider strategy of seeking to undermine the sanctions against him. Sanctions are intended to stop such individuals from conducting business in the UK, but legal cases can proceed under government licence.