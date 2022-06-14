At the time of writing, there are three blockades with a total of 14 people locked on. One at the front with eight people, one at the back with four people, and another at the back gate with two people.
A government spokesperson said that Rwanda is a safe country, and that current immigration plans will “ultimately save lives”
“We welcome the court’s decision in our favour, and we will now continue to deliver on progressing our world-leading Migration Partnership which will help prevent loss of life and break the business model of vile people smugglers.
“While we can still expect further legal challenges and last-minute claims, we have always maintained that everything we are doing is compliant with our national and international obligations.”
As chanting grew stronger, a protester speaking to openDemocracy said, “The atmosphere is powerful. People are angry… I’m angry. No one wants to be here, but we have to be here because we live in cruel times… The courts have failed us, so ordinary people are out here doing this.
“This is so sad… It’s criminal what we’ve allowed to happen in our own country. These people are human beings.”
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.