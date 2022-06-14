Activists have blocked a road near a Heathrow detention centre in an effort to stop vehicles carrying the first group of people being deported to Rwanda.

Despite numerous attempts to challenge the legality of the “racist, inhumane and barbaric” plan, the government is set to deport its first group of asylum seekers tonight.

The flight is believed to be flying from Boscombe Down in Amesbury to Kigali, Rwanda this evening after 10.30pm BST.

Speaking to openDemocracy from outside Colnbrook IRC, a Heathrow detention centre where the Rwanda flight passengers are said to be held, a supporter of Stop Deportations said a line of people have laid across the road in pairs with their arms in metal lock-on tubes.

This is the type of collective action that will be stifled by the incoming powers in the government’s Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.

Reportedly, multiple arrests have been made so far, including at least three young women who were seen to be handcuffed and taken away in vans. “There’s a heavy police presence,” the supporter told openDemocracy.