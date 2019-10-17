From a school of slave masters to one of plutocrats? Yale needs new values, not new names

Small wonder then that, a year before controversy erupted over the ‘master’ title and the Calhoun name, I watched Master Jonathan Holloway, with his trademark mix of immense dignity and friendly accessibility, read from ‘Jim Crow Wisdom’ to a rapt Calhoun College audience as he stood near its mounted oil portrait of none other than John C. Calhoun. Sitting in the audience, ramrod straight, restraining his pride, was Holloway’s father, a witness to the redemptive power of “the American experiment” as his son transvalued enough of the values that had surrounded Calhoun to make the latter roll over in his grave. Holloway’s dignity and courage made dropping the title of ‘master’ seem more a dodge than an enlargement of that word’s benign meanings.

A couple of historical analogies are worth pondering here. If medieval Spanish Catholicism were still the only official and permissible religion in Los Angeles, the city’s thousands of Muslim, Jewish and other non-Catholic residents might well object to the fact that the full, legal name of the city is still El Pueblo de Nuestra Senora la Reina de Los Angeles del Rio Porciuncula – The City of Our Lady, Queen of the Angels of the River Porciuncula. Today, though, those who are even aware of the city’s full name enjoy its harmless antiquity.

The US state of Rhode Island’s full name – The State of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations – is more problematic. A decade ago, some of the state’s black legislators sought, but, in a statewide referendum, failed, to remove ‘Providence Plantations’. Their reasons were similar to those given by Yale students who associated the title of ‘master’ with slave masters in the Old South: the brute fact of colonisation made the term ‘plantation’ a carrier of injustice. That is true even though ‘plantation’ was merely a generic English term for settlements in America when Rhode Island was settled and led by the dissident Puritan Roger Williams, who abhorred slavery and interacted with the area’s Native Americans as their guest and brother, not their conqueror.

Unlike ‘master’ , which is still readily associated with master carpenters, portraitists, and musical maestros, ‘plantation’ hasn’t carried other, more benign meanings into our time. But if that’s true, shouldn’t whites – the descendants and beneficiaries of the colonisers – remove not only the term ‘plantation’ but also themselves from the former colonies? Not if they treat the past as Jonathan Holloway did at Yale – as a prod to bend history’s arc toward justice.

Holloway eventually did accept the renaming of Calhoun College, but even then he wrote, “I am riven” – torn between his own, more powerful statement and his recognition that “we are living in an era when nuance has lost so much value and when withering excoriations play better in a universe of likes and retweets…”. When Yale’s convulsions came in 2015, he was confronted one day on campus by distraught black undergraduates who, although middle class, were finding Yale unbearably cold and demeaning. They were burdened with others’ expectations, regardless of whether those expectations were outsized or low, as well as occasional malevolence, and hadn’t grown up with options as tightly monitored and disciplined as those that had helped Holloway to earn his BA at Stanford and his PhD in history at Yale. The symbolism in removing Calhoun’s name couldn’t offset the deepening complicity of “the American experiment” and Yale itself in perpetuating the structural systems of privilege, inequality and illegitimate power which Holloway had criticised. True enough, racist and anti-Semitic attacks are on the rise, but that’s partly because inequality among US citizens of all backgrounds is rising, too.

“Courage Disdains Fame and Wins It”

That brings us to the tragedy of Yale’s Commons, the vast, baronial dining hall in the university’s semi-sacred civic centre that was built for the university’s bicentennial in 1901. Commons is connected to Memorial Hall, a rotunda where the names of hundreds of Yale men who died in the country’s wars are inscribed in icy marble under apothegms such as “Courage Disdains Fame and Wins It.” It is also connected to Woolsey Hall, the university’s grand auditorium, home to one of the world’s largest, most renowned Romantic organs, whose thundering brought Schwarzman, me and a thousand other overwhelmingly white young men in dark suits to our feet on 13 September 1965 as our induction into Yale began.