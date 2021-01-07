The pundits who said we had little to fear from Trump were wrong. So what now?

Warning signs

The potential for Trump to orchestrate tyranny was always there, as I warned in a 2017 essay for openDemocracy. How many of us remember that shortly before Trump’s inauguration in January that year, his transition team had discovered that the President had complete command of the National Guard unit of the District of Columbia? The team informed the unit's commander, Errol Schwartz, that his dismissal would be effective precisely at noon on Inauguration Day, in the middle of the ceremony, so that he wouldn’t even be able to welcome back the troops he’d sent out that morning.

Trump may not be as competent or consistent as other authoritarians: two days before the inauguration, his decision was reconsidered, and Schwartz was granted enough time to finish the ceremony and wrap up his affairs. But Trump’s impulses resemble the eighteenth-century historian Edward Gibbon’s description, in ‘The Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire’, of the formation of the Emperor Augustus’s Praetorian Guard: “By a dangerous exception to the ancient maxims, he was authorized to preserve his military command, supported by a numerous body of guards, even in time of peace, and in the heart of the capital.”

So far, what I and many of us feared years ago hasn’t quite happened. But Trump’s inaugural denunciations in 2017 of “politicians who prospered as jobs left and factories closed” – coupled with his vow that “the American carnage” caused by the hiring and buying of non-American people and products and deepened by crime, gangs, and drugs, “stops right here, stops right now” – left him no choice but to humble or destroy all “politicians” who resist him.

Last night, for the first time, Trump, totally cornered, predicted an orderly transition. Just look now at the Republicans, as well as Democrats, who he’s thrown under the bus. Let’s hope that we can look at this moment as a historic one in which, once again, most Americans told Trump and the millions who’ve indulged the armed goons and drooling fools among us that – as Joe Biden said yesterday – enough is enough.