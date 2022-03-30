Serbia’s elections present a dilemma for the EU

Serbian voters go to the polls on Sunday to vote in presidential, parliamentary and municipal elections. The incumbent president, Aleksandar Vucic, and his ruling Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) are certain to extend their spell in power into a second decade.

This is the fifth nation-wide vote that Vucic and the SNS have contested since entering government in 2012. In that time, the president and his party have become political juggernauts, winning each election by an increasingly unassailable margin. Although part of this has to be attributed to Vucic’s personal talents and sharp political instincts – he is undoubtedly the shrewdest Serbian politician since former prime minister Zoran Djindjic, who was assassinated in 2003 – a much more significant factor is the impossible electoral conditions faced by the country’s opposition.

Since stepping up from defence minister to prime minister in 2014, and then president in 2017, Vucic has copied from the playbook of his ally and neighbour, Viktor Orban. He has transformed Serbia into a hybrid regime, a mix of democracy and authoritarianism where democratic processes aren’t a total sham – like they are in, say, Belarus or Syria – but where the outcome is never really in doubt.

Vucic has done this by selling off Serbia’s state-owned broadcast and print media to pliant oligarchs and buying the loyalty of most other private media by offering local tycoons low-interest state loans. Nominally independent institutions, such as the national media regulator, have been filled with partisan, pro-government appointees, helping to make Serbian elections nearly as uncompetitive as those in Russia.

Yet despite this, Vucic’s rule has been given the full-throated backing of the EU. In the run-up to the last parliamentary election in 2020, Donald Tusk, the former head of the European Council, declared on Twitter: “Dear President, you have full right to be proud and satisfied with what you have done for Serbia during your term … Good luck on Sunday.”

This praise was and remains utterly bizarre. The 2020 election was boycotted by Serbia’s opposition parties in order to draw attention to their pointlessness. The SNS ended up winning 75% of parliamentary seats, while only two other parties cleared the 3% threshold for entry into the National Assembly. (This time around, opposition parties are running.)

The EU is also Serbia’s main source of aid, trade and foreign direct investment – by a huge margin. Vucic uses the development that this enables for propaganda purposes, presenting it as proof of his own competence.