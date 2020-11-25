A helpful bystander? The second man in fatal restraint of Rashan Charles

Until the early hours of Saturday 22 July 2017, Rashan Charles was a fit and healthy young man. He walked quickly into a convenience store on Kingsland Road, Hackney, followed by a Metropolitan Police officer who apprehended and restrained him. Within minutes Rashan lay dead on the floor.

Rashan was 20 years old. He was my great-nephew, my sister’s grandson.

Within hours of Rashan’s death someone posted video footage from the store’s CCTV cameras.*

I watched that footage, watched the police officer pursue Rashan, take him down with a combat throw. I watched Rashan die.

Rashan appeared fit and healthy, his normal self, until the officer took him down. At no point does he pose a threat to the officer.

I used to be a police officer. Six years ago I retired from the Metropolitan Police at the rank of Chief Inspector after 30 years’ service. I’ve trained police officers in control and restraint. I know how it’s supposed to be done.

Two years ago, here at Shine A Light, I shared my analysis of what the officer did and failed to do. (As stated there, and reported below, the police officer, known as BX47, has been cleared of misconduct.)

Today I’ll narrow my focus onto the man who assisted the uniformed police officer in restraining Rashan. The police have called him “a member of the public” and “a bystander”. Many people who’ve seen the video find that hard to believe, because of his significant and prominent role in this fatal incident.

We may not name this man, nor may we show his face — his identity is protected by an anonymity order. We must call him Witness 1.

Much of the footage we’re analysing here is from the store’s CCTV cameras — you can view some of it online. I’ve viewed video that’s not in the public domain, of what happens in the moments after Rashan’s death, and CCTV footage from outside the shop. And, in June 2018, I attended every day of the inquest into Rashan’s death. There, over and over again, we saw footage from police body-worn cameras.

Here we’ll describe Witness 1’s actions, and we’ll ask some of the questions that a competent investigator should ask.