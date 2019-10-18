It Can Be Done – stories of human rights law in action

The first series of It Can Be Done opens with the story of young refugees trapped in informal camps in northern France and reveals how lawyers, activists, and others worked to open safe and legal routes to reunite them with their families in the UK.

Over several episodes, we’ll delve into how the legal strategy developed, we’ll meet the people involved, we’ll learn about the collaborations with charities, doctors and volunteers on the ground, we’ll discuss the law, and we’ll look at the legacy of the work.

In episode one we meet Kotaiba, a 15 year old Syrian refugee who finds himself in Calais looking for a safe way to reach his brother and sister in the UK. Meanwhile, across the channel, two English lawyers Sonal Ghelani and Charlotte Kilroy have just emerged from a long legal battle for refugee rights in the UK, when they realise another injustice is about to erupt on their doorstep. They watch in horror as Europe’s refugee crisis unfolds, asylum seekers and migrants living in makeshift camps with no sanitation or decent shelter, violence at borders, families drowning at sea.

What, if anything, is to be done? And could there potentially be a legal solution?