For Joshua, racism and austerity carved a channel from autism to prison

By the time he was 11 Joshua was an academically able student. He enjoyed cooking and playing chess with the boys in the neighbourhood and he loved working on, and building, his own BMX bikes pretty much from scratch. However, he had become prone to rages and violent outbursts and other challenging behaviour.

“Challenging behaviour," says Helen Ash, an expert on autistic spectrum disorder, “happens when a child [with ASD] is suffering. It should be called ‘suffering behaviour’ and treated as such.” This has been recognised in a recent legal ruling according to which “all disabled children are afforded the same safeguards, protections and rights under the law regardless of whether their disability gives rise to challenging behaviour”.

Bucks council appear to have simply ignored the needs of children with ASD and ADHD. In one shocking case from 2012 the council was ordered to pay out £14,500 and apologise because they failed to provide the right care for a young autistic boy after he stopped attending school aged 13. Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services told the council that the boy wouldn't cope in a mainstream school, but still the council failed to assess his educational needs and he went without proper schooling for almost a year.

Bucks County Council had frequently been made aware of Joshua’s situation too. In a letter sent in July 2012, Mariam’s solicitor noted that a senior social worker had reported Joshua's “aggressive and violent behaviour towards his mother, step-father and sister… constantly running away… constant suicidal feeling.” The social worker made these observations in August 2010 and recommended a “comprehensive assessment to identify his psychological and cognitive behavioural needs”.

Months later in April 2011, Joshua’s school stated that there was a “risk of death” without support. The council’s response was that these were matters for the education department and social services were not able to be involved unless there were concerns about parenting.

Another referral was made in November 2011. This time an initial assessment was completed but concluded that Joshua “did not fit the criteria for children with disabilities team support.” No further action was taken. The council’s policy at the time stated that “children with Attention Deficit and High Functioning Autism/Aspergers do not meet the criteria of the Children with Disabilities Team”.

In July 2012, after Joshua attacked another child, Mariam agreed to his being placed in specialist foster care under section 20 of the Children Act 1989. She was desperately upset. She told me: “This was a last resort, if only Joshua had been given appropriate support he would not have had to leave his family home. I asked them once again for a care plan which set out provisions for him to be safely returned.”