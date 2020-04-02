Sign up to our coronavirus DemocracyWatch newsletter

Coronavirus is a public health emergency. Tens of thousands have died. Many times that are sick. But this crisis is also political.

Parliaments have been suspended, new laws pushed through, rights and freedoms curtailed.

In accepting these measures, we need assurance of two things. One is that they are proportionate. The other is that they are temporary.

openDemocracy and our partners Source Material are tracking how this pandemic is affecting democracy across the world.

Each week we’ll send an email bulletin on how governments are suspending civil rights, ramping up surveillance and rolling back hard-won freedoms. Below you can read the first one.

We don’t yet know exactly what the lasting effects of this pandemic will be. But we do know that we have to watch closely.

You can contribute to our reporting by emailing us at [email protected].

