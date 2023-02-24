Her beliefs are also actively opposed to the consensus values of modern Scotland. Between 2014 and 2021, more than 14,000 people in the country had a same-sex marriage – a statistic that multiplies up to a significant percentage having loved ones in same-sex marriages. The most recent poll I can find on same-sex marriage in Scotland is from shortly before the first weddings took place in December 2014. 68% were in favour, just 17% against. Demographics have since shifted by a decade. It’s reasonable to assume attitudes have become even more positive.

Defending her beliefs, Forbes said opposition to same-sex marriage is a shared “Christian, Jewish and Muslim” position – a line imported from the US, where it’s arguably true. But it is certainly not in Scotland. The Church of Scotland, by far the biggest religious community, allows its ministers to conduct same-sex weddings, as does the Episcopalian church – the Anglican communion in Scotland.

Similarly, most babies born in Scotland are to couples who aren’t married. Unlike in England, Scots law had a long-standing tradition of granting cohabiting couples the same rights as married couples, a history that interacts with the fact that it’s one of the most secular countries on Earth to mean that marriage is even less the default than in England.

Forbes might say she celebrates every baby “irrespective of their parents”, but my daughter was born before my partner and I married, and I can tell her that parents don’t want a first minister who thinks of their children as the products of sin. She could simply have replied to questions about sex before marriage by saying "my sex life is none of your business, yours is none of mine". Whether she chose not to because of political incompetence or a proselytising urge isn't good either way around.

Similarly, Forbes’ allies claim her personal views aren’t relevant if she doesn’t plan to actually roll back anyone’s rights. But in a world where evangelical fundamentalism is on a roll, where Christian right campaign groups will rush into any crack they can find, LGBTIQ+ people and the women’s rights movement must be able to demand more from their leaders than that they put aside their deeply held beliefs. They deserve leaders who are on their side.

Some things are so obvious that you shouldn’t have to say them, and when it turns out that you do, a little part of your hope in humanity is diminished. As commentators rush to defend Forbes from a supposed ‘cancel culture’, I am forced to say one of those things: most voters don’t want people they disagree with on major political issues to be their leaders.

Perhaps even more fundamentally for the SNP, independence is increasingly seen as a route to achieving the social democratic and socially liberal aspirations of a significant majority of Scottish people. It’s hard to think of anything that would undermine the SNP’s vote more profoundly than appointing a first minister who so clearly doesn’t share the progressive values on which the case for independence has been built, and who could much more reasonably be attacked, if not as a ‘Tartan Tory’, then certainly as a ‘Caledonian conservative’.

Humza Yousaf: A sensible path to independence?

Since Forbes fessed up to her views, four of the parliamentarians who had endorsed her have withdrawn, leaving her with the backing of just eight colleagues out of a potential 106.

Health secretary Humza Yousaf, on the other hand, has 27 endorsements so far. If he represents a strand of Scottish politics, it’s the millennials who swung behind the SNP when Labour took the country into the Iraq war, and the Scots-Asians who did the same.

In many ways, Yousaf is a fairly traditional left-wing politician. I first came across him when he was involved in student politics at Glasgow University in the 2000s – just as Sturgeon had been before him. After graduating, he got jobs with Basheer Ahmed – the first Scots Asian MSP – and then Sturgeon and Salmond. Yousaf was elected in 2011, shortly after his 26th birthday and within a year had been promoted to a junior ministerial post, from which he climbed the ladder.

This means it isn’t possible to meaningfully distinguish his politics from those of Sturgeon, whose agenda he has always been loyal to. There is a bit of a brouhaha about the fact he missed the final vote on marriage equality in 2014 – he says he was on vital ministerial business, others say the business was scheduled so he could avoid more criticism from fellow Muslims for voting for the legislation, after he was attacked for supporting it on its first pass through Parliament. Whatever the truth, Yousaf was helping campaigns for equal marriage long before the vote, and has continued to vote and argue for pro-equality measures since, including recently backing Gender Recognition Act reform.

Where you see criticism of him, it tends to focus more on his competence: the Tories were already rounding on his record as health secretary before Sturgeon resigned and while he was transport secretary, he was fined for driving a friend’s car without insurance.

To put it another way, there was always going to be a candidate – and probably only one – from the mainstream, centre-left of the SNP, and whoever that was was always going to be the favourite. It’s him, and he is.