Brindley said: “There is nothing in this bill which will impact on how the lifesaving services offered by Rape Crisis Centres across Scotland are delivered.

“We’re really worried about the amount of misinformation which has clouded debate around this bill. Rape crisis centres in Scotland have been trans-inclusive for 15 [years], and there has not been a single incident of anyone abusing this.”

The bill would also have removed some of the hurdles currently faced by trans people in Scotland, including reducing the age limit for applications to 16 and dropping the requirement for medical reports confirming a diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Applicants would have had to demonstrate they had begun socially transitioning three months before applying – a change from the previous requirement of two years. (Social transitioning is when trans and non-binary people change their name, pronouns or any other signifiers of their gender expression to align with their gender identity.)

The organisations say that the bill would protect trans people “from the harms of a stigmatising and unnecessarily difficult process to access legal paperwork, while having no impact on women’s services, the operation of the Equality Act, or single sex spaces”.

Opponents have claimed that the changes could make it possible for cisgender men to access women’s spaces such as changing rooms and crisis centres – but experts point out that Gender Recognition Certificates are not used to determine access to these.

The letter’s signatories say that trans people having the right to self-identify has been the basis on which the Equality Act has offered protection from discrimination, adding that “this was the case before the Gender Recognition Reform Bill and will be the case after”.

Their statement goes on to emphasise that self-identification poses no specific risk to Violence Against Women (VAW) services in Scotland, because they already operate on the basis of self-identification. “Individuals are not required to provide their birth certificates to access services, something that would be hugely harmful,” the letter says. “Instead, services have robust safeguarding processes that allow for individuals to be excluded where there are legitimate concerns.”

The signatories have pointed out that while misinformation is being used to undermine gender reform and create the perception that women’s rights are at odds with the rights of trans people, “there are a number of very real threats to women’s rights in Scotland and the UK,” including poverty, the cost of living crisis, cuts to services, low rape conviction rates and the experiences of immigrant and refugee women.