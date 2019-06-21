State of the polity in Australia

Anyone who studies populism, demagogues and the skilful use of political and commercial propaganda will appreciate that “the will of the people” does not, in itself, define the common good.

The will of the people is easily manipulated by irrational fears and desires to serve power interests that have no commitment to what is good for the polity. A healthy democracy must vigilantly guard itself against the ever present threat of covert alliances forming between its politicians and powerful lobby groups. Military-industrial, mercantile, media and financial centres of power must be kept at arms-length from political power. Polities and bureaucracies have their own internal weaknesses too. The civic health of a democracy is premised on strongly countering mob, autocratic and non-transparent power.

The Australian polity is showing serious signs of civic dyscrasia. The will of the people is being corrupted by responsibility-denying alliances between powerful commercial interests and government, by the political use of fear, and by the persistent enhancement of non-transparent “national security” policing powers.

Before looking at these three polity markers illustrating the present ill-health of the Australian polity, a little recent history.

Pragmatic conservatism

Australia had a federal election in May 2019. In this election the centre-right party, the Coalition, gained the upper hand, yet again, over the centre-left party, the Australian Labor Party (ALP). This was thought to be a hard election for the Coalition to win as an internal power play within the Coalition had ousted the sitting Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, about 9 months before the 2019 federal election. Under that cloud, Scott Morrison – a self-described pragmatic conservative – became the Prime Minister last year. Mr Morrison went on to decisively win the federal election this year.

Mr Morrison is a Pentecostal Christian. Religion was a bit of an issue in this election, and the religious vote largely went with the Coalition. Jubilantly, the triumphant PM announced his electoral victory by reminding Australians that he had always believed in miracles. The tacit claim here is that God is on his side. I am a theologian, but I am not persuaded that God is on the side of the mining sector, far right rural Queensland, the callous and inhumane treatment of the globally displaced, and Australia’s media intimidating Federal Police.

Leaving religion to one side, two highly significant national events directly related to the 2019 federal election are the final approval of the Adani coal mine in Queensland and the promised repeal of the medevac legislation.

Coal export has massively increased from Australia over the past two decades. By 2016 Australia had become the largest exporter of coal, shipping 445,000,000 metric tonnes of black coal out of Australia that year. Much of this coal goes to power stations in the developing world. Coal burning power stations are the single largest cause of carbon dioxide build-up in the world’s atmosphere. The Adani coal mine – a huge open cut operation – has been trying to get environmental approval for many years now, and finally got over the line as a result of this federal election.

The Australian Labor Party lost the federal election in rural Queensland, so, fearing further electoral reprisals at a state level, it simply caved to the pressure and now accepts the presumed benefits that will supposedly flow to rural Queensland communities from big mining money. The ALP has sold the future of the world’s atmosphere for a mess of immediate political potage.

By opening up massive open cut coal mines in Queensland and expanding coal exports Australia is furthering the acceleration of carbon dioxide build-up in the atmosphere. Far from cutting back on climate change emissions, Australia is a significant atmospheric carbon dioxide build-up enabler in the global community. Australia is actively accelerating climate change.