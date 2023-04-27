“Sadiq Khan thinks you’re all far-right conspiracy theorists and Covid deniers!”

This was the opening gambit from Conservative London Assembly member Peter Fortune as he bounced onto the stage at an anti-ULEZ protest in Trafalgar Square on 15 April. ULEZ, or the ‘Ultra Low Emission Zone’, is a scheme to charge people who drive the most polluting vehicles through London. Similar rules exist elsewhere in the UK, with councils in Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester implementing their own ‘Clean Air Zones’ (CAZ).

The mostly middle-aged crowd responded with a resounding chorus of ‘boos’. In March, Khan had publicly dismissed the anti-ULEZ movement as “joining hands with…conspiracy theorists and the far right”, much to the outrage of organisers, who insisted they were just “normal people”.

Opposition to the scheme has become a key battleground in parts of the country gearing up for local elections at the start of May.

Mark Hudson, a former civil servant from Birmingham, ran on such a platform in last year’s polls.

Speaking to openDemocracy at the London protest, Hudson said his objections to his own local CAZ had been ignored by both Labour and Conservative councillors and that he no longer felt there was a party he could vote for. He stood as an independent in 2022, but blamed his lack of any party backing or attendant infrastructure for the fact he came second-to-last with 485 votes.

Hudson objected to the CAZ on the grounds that he believed it was poorly managed and would funnel traffic out of the city centre and into smaller neighbourhoods. The scheme in Birmingham has come under fire on several occasions, primarily for the fact that it has been forced to refund more than 50,000 people whose fines were deemed incorrect. Other objections we have seen in online anti-ULEZ groups include someone being penalised for driving through the Bristol CAZ 37 seconds after their payment for the day had expired (a day is counted from midnight to midnight) and vehicles being subjected to different pollution standards in different cities.

Origins

The original ULEZ, which was established in London, was created as an extension of the capital’s Congestion Charge scheme, which charges drivers £12.50 a day if their vehicles do not comply with emissions targets. Then-mayor Boris Johnson praised the scheme in 2013 and committed to implementing ULEZ by 2020.

But in 2019, with Sadiq Khan now mayor of London, the Tories changed their tune. Even as transport secretary Grant Shapps told Khan that funding for Transport for London would be wholly contingent on the ULEZ expansion, Conservative-run Facebook groups paid for numerous ads presenting the scheme as a Labour-imposed tax on the poor. One such group, ‘STOP ULEZ’, appeared small and relatively innocuous, but its bio revealed it was “run by Kanto Systems Limited on behalf of 3rd Party Ltd”.