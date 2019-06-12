Thailand’s first elections since military coup loosen junta’s grip on power

Last week, the leader of Thailand’s military junta, Prayut Chan-o-cha, easily won a parliamentary vote against his pro-democracy rival Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit to secure another term as prime minister.

At first glance, it seems like a resounding victory for Prayut, a former army chief who has held the post since the 2014 military coup: Prayut won with 500 votes to Thanathorn’s 244. But it would be misleading to interpret the results as a sign of his widespread public support and a turn towards the restoration of democracy.

A quirk of Thailand’s 2017 constitution permits the senate, a body solely appointed by the ruling junta, to join with the elected lower house to choose the prime minister. The appointed senators include numerous active and retired members of the armed forces. It was unsurprising that all 250 members of this upper house voted for Prayut, despite speculation that some might choose to break ranks.

Constitutional creativity also swayed the lower house towards Prayut. His proxy party, Palang Pracharath (PPRP), had topped the popular vote, but a clear majority of the electorate voted for parties that were explicitly opposed to Prayut’s return to the premiership. Initially, the opposition seemed able to put together a coalition that would gain a majority in the lower house. But a post-election decision by the electoral commission led to one anti-junta party losing multiple seats and those seats instead being granted to a number of tiny parties that subsequently announced they would support Prayut.

Given that the anti-junta coalition was doomed from the start due to the appointed senate, wavering third parties with unclear stances eventually decided to join the pro-junta coalition. Despite the fact that their leader, former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva, had pledged not to support Prayut’s return to the premiership, the Democrat Party decided to join hands with PPRP after Abhisit resigned due to disappointing election results. The Bhumjaithai party, another medium-sized party, followed the Democrats’ lead, cementing a majority in both houses of parliament for Prayut.

It is clear from these events that Prayut has taken advantage of the new rules to remain in power; as a PPRP lawmaker remarked, “the constitution has been drafted to benefit us”. It will continue to benefit the Prayut administration in power: even if he is toppled in a no-confidence vote, a pro-government MP has said that the senate can simply vote him back in through a joint sitting of parliament.

Cautious optimism

And so what is the future of Thailand’s democracy? Although this is not immediately clear, there are reasons for cautious optimism.

Firstly, Prayut’s new government is likely to quickly expose the failings of the 2017 constitution. The charter’s electoral system was intentionally designed to produce a parliament with many small parties. As a result, Prayut’s coalition government will contain an unprecedented 18 parties, many of which have a single MP. Satisfying the needs of such a diverse coalition that have little underlying loyalty to the prime minister will be difficult.

Even though the premier remains the same, the nature of his power has fundamentally changed. During his rule as coup leader, the interim constitution’s Section 44 granted Prayut absolute powers; it deemed any order issued using the powers under this section as “lawful, constitutional, and final”. Gone now are these powers. Also gone is the rubber-stamp legislative chamber that the junta had appointed. Instead, the notoriously hot-headed Prayut will have to deal with other veto points within the political system, most importantly a wafer-thin parliamentary majority in the lower house, through which Prayut must pass legislation.

Gridlock and instability will likely hinder Prayut’s ability to govern, leading the way to a dissolution of the house and increasing pressure on the government to amend the constitution, so that a more democratic political system can be put in place. In fact, the Democrat Party had made constitutional amendment a condition to join the PPRP-led coalition. Chuan Leekpai, a former Democrat prime minister who was recently elected as speaker of the House of Representatives, could play a key role in facilitating this process.