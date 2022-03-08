Thank you for helping raise £42,000 for journalists in Ukraine

More than £42,000 has been raised for Ukrainian journalists in less than a week thanks to the generosity of openDemocracy’s readers.

The cash will help buy safety equipment and other tools to help reporters on the ground, some of whom have lost their homes. Many have been risking their lives to tell the world about what is happening in their country.

We launched our fundraising campaign on 2 March. In the week since, 1,055 of you have donated a total of £36,750.

On top of that, openDemocracy will donate £6,000 – the weekly revenue we typically receive from readers.

Get our free Daily Email Get one whole story, direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up now

Editor-in-chief Peter Geoghegan said: “This is an incredible response from our readers that will provide vital assistance to support Ukrainian journalists and media at a crucial time.

“We stand in solidarity with the journalists risking their lives to tell the stories that need to be told. It is because of the work of talented journalists on the ground that openDemocracy has been able to offer powerful coverage from Ukraine.”

The money raised will be split between the Institute of Mass Information (IMI), local branches of Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne in the east of the country, and other Ukrainian journalists with established relationships with oD who we cannot name for safety reasons.

The IMI is a respected non-profit organisation in Ukraine that helps supply journalists with flak jackets, helmets and other equipment. It also helps with their evacuation from frontline areas if necessary.

Suspilne journalists are having to rely on getting news out through social media – and many of their staff have had to flee their homes.

We have already started to contribute to causes, and have sent £5,000 of the money raised to the IMI to buy protective equipment for Ukrainian journalists.