The Tory Lord heading up sweeping job cuts at the civil service has been accused of using his parliamentary role for personal gain after it was revealed he had touted Saudi royalty for private business while on the clock.

Francis Maude was announced last month as the leader of a major review into the civil service that could reportedly result in the loss of 91,000 jobs.

The allegations relate to a 2018 trip that was meant to be a “fact finding” mission to “gain a deeper understanding of the strategic links between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UK”.

“I vaguely remember him saying: ‘I'm sorry, I've got to bail out, because I've got a business appointment,’” said the MP Keith Simpson, who was also on the trip, although he added that he believed Maude’s behaviour was “legitimate”.

It came just four months after Maude set up a consultancy firm, Francis Maude Associates Partners (FMAP) Ltd, which works with “governments outside the UK to help them save money, improve services and build lasting capability”.

Maude is not accused of breaking any rules by doing private work during the visit.

But Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner told openDemocracy: “Using overseas parliamentary junkets to tout for business with Saudi royalty just adds to the impression that top Tories are again opening doors for their cronies to line their own pockets.”

She added that “a cloud hangs over Lord Maude” after he was embroiled in a series of scandals.

The former Conservative Party chair served as an MP and minister until 2015, before joining the House of Lords.

The junket included a tour of Riyadh and the Gulf coast. Maude only stayed for three days, but those who were present for the whole five-day trip each accrued £7,802 worth of expenses, including flights, transport, food and accommodation.

Maude’s register of interests from the time confirms he attended the first section of the trip, on 11 to 13 February 2018. On the second day, Maude personally met with King Salman at Riyadh’s Al-Yamamah Palace.

A spokesperson for FMAP Ltd claimed that Maude’s attendance on the trip was “private” and came at no cost to taxpayers.

Yet the Tory peer’s register of interests describes it as “a parliamentary fact-finding visit”. And Simpson, the former Conservative MP who accompanied Maude on the trip, told openDemocracy that Maude had “tended to lead and chair us when meeting the various Saudi groups we were dealing with”.

Maude’s entry in the Lords register of interests says that the trip had its “costs met by” a Conservative group, although every other politician on the trip declared it as having been paid for by the Saudi foreign ministry.

The visit came at the end of a busy month for Maude: he also registered visits to Dubai on 15 January 2018, funded by the state-run Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government; and to Moscow on 17 January, with “expenses met by Ranepa”, the state-funded Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration.