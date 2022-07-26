The damning conclusions come 18 months after the UK’s safeguarding minister, Victoria Atkins, rejected the Modern Slavery (Victim Support) Bill. The legislation aimed to provide trafficking victims with safe housing, support and protection from immigration detention for at least one year.
In a letter to Esslemont at the time, Atkins wrote: “The government does not agree that victims should automatically be granted leave to remain for 12 months.”
Now, Esslemont has welcomed the US’s acknowledgement “of the significant barriers to justice and support facing survivors of exploitation in the UK”.
Punishing victims
While the report awarded the UK – along with 29 other countries – the highest-ranking ‘Tier 1’ status for its efforts against human trafficking, it made clear that doing so “does not mean that a country has no human trafficking problem or that it is doing enough to address the crime”.
It went on to make recommendations for major changes to Britain’s current policy, calling on the government to “provide a trafficking-specific long-term alternative for foreign victims at risk if returned to their home country”.
It also urged the UK to “ensure victims are not penalised for unlawful acts, including immigration violations, traffickers compelled them to commit”.
Nearly half of all potential trafficking victims referred to the Home Office in the past year were forced to commit crimes. According to Esslemont, offences could include “marijuana cultivation, county lines drug-running, or even [undocumented or unlawful] immigration”.
But Part 5 of the Nationality and Borders Act, which came into law earlier this year, requires decision-makers to consider a survivor’s offending history when deciding whether to identify them as victims of modern slavery.
CommentsWe encourage anyone to comment, please consult the oD commenting guidelines if you have any questions.