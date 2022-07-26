The UK has been slammed for failing to support victims of trafficking – and in some cases, convicting them – in a new report by the US government.

This year’s annual Trafficking in Persons report, published by the US State Department last week, criticised the UK for penalising trafficking victims who are forced to commit crimes by their exploiters.

It also highlighted the risk that many victims are failing to receive support on the basis of their immigration status.

Maya Esslemont, the director of British NGO After Exploitation, told openDemocracy that the US’s findings “should serve as a serious wake-up call to the next [UK] administration”.

The report accused the UK of implementing: “Measures which… observers believed would hinder victim identification and protection efforts, particularly among undocumented migrants.”

It continued: “Observers continued to report long-term care and reintegration support for victims were inadequate, and many potential victims continued to face long wait times to enter the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) and begin receiving support.”