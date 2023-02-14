A British law firm under investigation for representing a Russian warlord is linked to an offshore company promoting “golden visas” to Russian elites, openDemocracy can reveal.

Last month, our investigation detailed how the UK government gave special permission for Yevgeny Prigozhin to pay Discreet Law. Prigozhin is the founder of Wagner Group, whose mercenaries are responsible for thousands of deaths in Ukraine.

Headed by Roger Gherson, the London law firm was even allowed to send its solicitors to Russia to meet the plutocrat to prepare a legal attack on a British journalist, Eliot Higgins.

Now, the lawyer acting for Higgins has told openDemocracy the firm should be “struck off” due to its conduct in the case.

openDemocracy has also learnt that in 2016 Gherson co-founded a separate offshore firm called Discreet Advisory Services, which has sought business from wealthy foreign elites.

Based in the tax haven of Monaco, the company offers services including “protecting family wealth” and “world-wide secondary citizenship”.

Its website has also promoted so-called ‘golden visas’ in the EU – which enable wealthy foreign individuals to gain residence, and ultimately citizenship, in their chosen country by investing large amounts of money there.