Earlier this week, fires broke out in the forest surrounding the Chernobyl nuclear plant in Ukraine. Satellite imagery taken by the European Space Agency showed at least seven fires burning within the plant’s exclusion zone and Ukrainian officials warned that it would be difficult to put them out because the area is controlled by Russian troops.

Environmental damage has proved more immediately visible during the war in Ukraine than in other conflicts, with growing awareness of its importance supported by improved monitoring and the ability of social media to relay news much faster. But that has served only to draw attention to the weakness of the legal framework that should prevent it.

In Ukraine, the risks are heightened because the country is densely populated and heavily industrialised. The Environmental Peacebuilding Association says attacks on civilian and military sites have already caused major fires in fuel-storage areas, while fighting in Kharkiv has ruptured a gas pipeline. It also claimsthat widespread Russian attacks on civilian infrastructure, including the targeting of water infrastructure, “are clear violations of international law”.

Anxiety about a nuclear disaster is also high. Russia is occupying Chernobyl, where, until recently, it refused to replace the exhausted workers who had been on duty since Russia seized the site. In early March, Russian troops also attacked Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in the south-east of the country. Ukraine has reported damage to two nuclear waste facilities, while the conflict has disrupted day-to-day monitoring of air quality and radiation.

One Ukrainian scientist warned that the overall environmental risks could be “more deep and dangerous” than the Chernobyl disaster.

These are not abstract issues. Environmental destruction has a direct effect on the Ukrainian population’s health, food supply and livelihood. And the risks are not limited to Ukraine: the price of wheat is already soaring globally because of the disruption to Ukrainian agriculture, while air and water pollution cross borders. A nuclear disaster could have truly international implications.

“It's understandable that people focus on the direct humanitarian impacts,” says Doug Weir, research and policy director of the Conflict and Environment Observatory (CEOBS). “But actually environmental impacts also have serious humanitarian impacts.”

What can be done?

At the UN Environment Assembly meeting in Nairobi at the end of February, 108 civil society organisations from across the world highlighted the serious environmental risks the invasion poses and called for support to monitor and address them. A separate open letter by the Environmental Peacebuilding Association calls on the international community to investigate and monitor potential violations of international environmental and human rights law, and to ensure accountability.

The International Criminal Court (ICC)’s Office of the Prosecutor has announced it will open an investigation into crimes perpetrated in Ukraine. But while the court theoretically has jurisdiction over the crime of “intentionally launching an attack in the knowledge that such attack will cause … widespread, long-term and severe damage to the natural environment”, it has never brought a prosecution.